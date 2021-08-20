Gravette council members hear reports from departments

GRAVETTE -- The regular meeting of the Gravette City Council Committee of the Whole was held Aug. 12 at the Civic Center with all members present.

Reports were heard from several department heads.

Police Chief Chuck Skaggs reported the police department had responded to 361 calls since the last meeting, bringing the total for the year to 1,697 calls. He said school resource officers have been putting in time preparing for the first day of school, including painting over 200 lines on the student parking lot at Gravette High School.

Building inspector/code enforcement officer David Keck, who has been preparing for Gravette Day, reported Teri's Place subdivision on Dallas Street is almost ready for a final plat. Jenna Estates in Hiwasse should have preliminary dirt work completed soon. RazorBox Storage has poured footings and work is progressing. Keck reported that O'Reilly's has resubmitted plans for its proposed business in Gravette and those plans are being reviewed now. He said there were no major changes from the plans submitted earlier and he anticipates beginning the approval process within two weeks of the meeting.

Richard Sutherland, water and sewer department manager, reported four major water main breaks recently and one on Aug. 12. He said he had been off work during the week because his wife just had a new baby, but he said he thought one of the breaks was the result of a contractor breaking ground before workers had a chance to go out and mark the location of water lines.

Library Director Karen Benson reported $30,000 from the American Library Association covid relief grant has been received and funds are being spent for a new microfilm reader, computers and equipment, a charging cart, subscriptions, books and other items. She also reported record participation in the July summer reading program and hosting two canning workshops with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

Fire Chief David Orr reported his department had responded to 493 calls so far in 2021 and put in more than 3,000 training hours. He said members of his department have been preparing for Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9.

Streets and parks department head Tim Dewitt was not present, but Mayor Kurt Maddox reported his workers have been striping streets in preparation for the start of school.

Cheryl Schluterman, director of public finance with Raymond James, gave a presentation beginning with an overview of the company and its finance ranking. She presented two options for refinancing the city's sewer bonds and said almost $4 million could be available without having to increase the current payment. Additional money would then be available for expanding the water and sewer system to the east. Maddox said he recommends doing that in stages, but he said he hoped to be able to extend services at least to Stagecoach Road in the first stage.

Lot splits for Reuven Ginton and Brenda Ginsburg on Ridge Road and Eighth Avenue N.E. are undergoing revision for further consideration by the planning commission.

Consolidation of two lots owned by Jim and Tammy Hendren and Kim and Marylea Hendren were discussed. The Hendrens wish to move a lot line to include an area behind Hendren Plastics that is already being used for storage. The planning commission has no issue with the proposal and an ordinance approving the lot consolidation will be on the agenda for the Aug. 26 council meeting.

An ordinance approving adjustments for the 2021 budget will also be on the Aug. 26 meeting agenda.

Finance director Carl Rabey gave the July financial report. He reported a $64,000 deficit in the general fund, due largely to having to pay out a third payroll during the month. Other major expenditures were $8,000 for fireworks and $21,000 for a police car. He said there is a small surplus in the street fund and a $15,000 surplus in the water fund. There was a $31,000 shortfall in the capital improvement fund after the first draw of funds for work on the bathroom at Kindley Park. Rabey said the legislative audits and water audits are all caught up and no major issues have been found.