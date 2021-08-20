Groups host pillow shower for vets

The Pine Bluff Triad Meeting held a pillow shower for veterans, and members dropped off pillows in Pine Bluff and Little Rock at Sissy's Log Cabin, which agreed to be a drop-off location, according to a news release.

The groups normally meet four times a year at the Pine Bluff Country Club but canceled their Aug. 18 meeting because of the rise in covid-19 cases.

The Triad consists of the Simon Bradford Chapter United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812), John Eliot Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century (CD17) and Arkansas Society Daughters of Colonial Wars (DCW).

The groups are committed to patriotic service and decided to hold the pillow collection despite not having their regular meeting.

The pillow shower was in response to a plea from the Veterans Re-Entry program at St. Francis House at Little Rock. Upon arrival, each veteran is given a new pillow to keep, and St. Francis House advised that it had only a few and needed new pillows as soon as possible. The pillows needed to be new in original wrapping for health reasons, according to the release.

St. Francis House provides transitional housing for homeless veterans having difficulties re-entering society because of post-traumatic stress syndrome, substance abuse or other problems. The program provides a therapeutic setting, including counseling services.

Able veterans are required to seek full-time employment. Those unable to work are assisted with securing other types of income, such as veterans or disability benefits. All residents are required to save 75% of their income to secure permanent housing. Once their savings are sufficient, they are assisted in finding housing.

Pillows were delivered by Kay Tatum, John Eliot Chapter president; Jerrie Jones, Simon Bradford USD 1812 president; and Sheila Beatty-Krout, USD 1812 veterans state chairman.

At the facility, Victor Carbajal, St. Francis House veterans assistant director, accepted delivery of the pillows and other donated items for the veterans. The pillows were delivered in large bags. Volunteer Alvin White of Pulaski Technical College assisted in unloading the bags.