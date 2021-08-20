Henry, Galvin provide big plays for Van Buren against Farmington

FARMINGTON -- The matchup between Van Buren and Farmington included a slew of penalties, blown assignments, and a few big plays from each team Thursday night.

Typical of a preseason scrimmage.

Malachi Henry provided the biggest plays of the scrimmage for Van Buren, which beat Farmington 15-14 in two quarters of varsity action at the Farmington Sports Complex. Henry went 70 yards for a touchdown after catching a pass from Bryce Perkins to pull the Pointers to within 14-13 of Farmington. The two hooked up again on a two-point conversion when Henry caught a pass in the corner of the end zone to put Van Buren ahead 15-14.

"That was an unbelievable play by Chi on the touchdown," Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck said. "He caught a little glance, post rout, kept running through tackles, getting guys off him, and protected the football. He then caught the two-point pass to put us up one, which was another big play for Chi Henry."

Dominic Galvin had a 24-yard run late in the second quarter and the Pointers ran out the final seconds in the scrimmage, which was played with a limited kicking game.

Henry didn't take long to show his big-play ability that makes him one of the most explosive players in the state. The Pointers were back on their heels after two penalties on the opening series. But Henry took a short pass from Perkins and raced down the sidelines for a 31-yard pickup and a first down. Galvin then burst through a hole up the middle and went 43 yards for the score.

"(Galvin) had two good quarters right there," Tuck said. "As a senior, he's certainly one of the leaders of this team. To score on that first drive, then move the chains late when we needed, was really big to secure the varsity portion of this scrimmage."

Farmington received touchdowns from senior running back Caden Elsik and senior receiver Devonte Donovan. Elsik tied the game 7-7 with an 8-yard run in the first quarter and Donovan put the Cardinals ahead 14-7 after catching a 27-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant with 6:28 left in the second quarter.

The sophomore Vanzant appeared to gain confidence and made more accurate throws in the second quarter after starting slow in his first varsity test. Vanzant also made a big play when he found tight end Chase Brown for a 31-yard gain.

"He's done a good job up to this point," Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said. "I don't think we've turned the ball over at all. So, we took care of the football."

Both teams had drives stopped by penalties, including a holding call against Van Buren when the Pointers were trying to run out the clock with 20 seconds left to play. But the teams still have a week to look at film and correct those mistakes before the regular season begins.

"Here's what I'm excited about," Eldridge said. "Everything we're doing out there is correctable. We'll be able to come back in here and get better off of our mistakes. We'll be able to see our positives and build on those."

Farmington will begin the regular season Aug. 27 at Rogers Heritage while Van Buren opens the same night at Springdale High.

Springdale Har-Ber 35, Westmoore, Okla. 7

Luke Buchanan completed 12-of-16 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to their scrimmage win at the Union Gridiron Classic.

Peyton McKee had five receptions for 92 yards and three TDs.

Linebacker Chris McGehee was a defensive standout as his sack derailed Westmoore's opening drive and his third-down tackle stopped another.

Two plays after McGehee's sack, Buchanan connected with Drue McClendon a 56-yard TD strike. On the play after a Har-Ber fumble recovery at the Westmoore 13, McKee caught his first TD. McKee's second TD came on a 43-yard bomb with five seconds left before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

Har-Ber scored on the second half's opening possession as Bliyge Cook caught a 51-yard pass from Buchanan.

Defensive lineman Logan Essex's 40-yard interception return set up Buchanan's 27-yard TD pass to McKee with 34 seconds left.

Owasso, Okla. 28, Bentonville 21

Bentonville's Drew Wright completed 6-of-10 passes for 215 yards and two TDs, but the Tigers fell short in their scrimmage at the Tulsa Union Gridiron Classic.

After Owasso opened the scoring with a 98-yard drive, Bentonville answered with Wright's 1-yard TD pass to Cooper Smith. Owasso, however, took a 14-7 lead on Derrick Overstreet's 3-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Owasso twice took two-touchdown leads in the second half, and each time the Tigers answered immediately. The first score came on Wright's 69-yard TD pass to Chas Nimrod. Bentonville's final touchdown came on Josh Ficklin's 1-yard run with 4:54 left, but Owasso ran out the clock.

Smith had five receptions for 94 yards. Bentonville allowed 282 passing yards.

Quitman 21, Cedarville 18

CEDARVILLE -- The Cedarville Pirates wanted to scrimmage against a wide-open offense, and Quitman wanted to scrimmage against a physical running team.

Both got to see plenty of what they wanted in a benefit scrimmage that went down to the wire Thursday night.

Quitman's Will Litton guided his Bulldogs 80 yards for a touchdown with 19.5 seconds left for a win between two teams with high expectations.

"That's why I really like this scrimmage," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "They're tough. They've got a good quarterback and they've got good receivers. It gets us ready for week zero next week."

Cedarville scored on three straight drives to wipe out a 14-0 deficit with Hayden Partain bolting 12 yards for a score, Daryl Kattich galloping 55 yards for a touchdown on a toss sweep off a key block downfield by Tyree Mongold, and Cody Dickens hitting Levi Hightower with a 57-yard touchdown pass for an 18-14 lead.

Litton, who completed three passes on the game-winning drive, finished 5-for-17 passing for 133 yards and a 68-yard touchdown pass. Litton also scored on a 1-yard sneak for the win.

Kattich, who led the state in rushing during the regular season last year, had 125 yards on nine carries.

"That's a reason we wanted to scrimmage them when I called Coach Max two years ago," Quitman head coach D.J. Marrs said. "They're physical up front and they've got a couple of really good backs. We wanted to scrimmage them. We see Spread in practice with us and getting to go against a really physical team in a scrimmage is a bonus for us."

The teams played two live quarters, and the first quarter was played in the rain which was heavy at times. It obviously affected the Pirates, who fumbled eight times in the game. Seven of those were on center exchanges and it hampered Cedarville's ball-control Winged-T offense. The Pirates lost three of the fumbles.

"This game is definitely a learning lesson for the guys and our expectations and what we think is going to happen," Washausen said. "We've got to improve. Hold on to the ball, and we're going to fix that. We put the ball on the ground. It's tough to be close in any game when that's going on. We'll clean that up. That's not what we wanted out of a scrimmage."

-- Leland Barclay