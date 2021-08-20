Hogs 'D' stable thanks to Odom

FAYETTEVILLE -- Barry Odom is a reservoir of calm, reason and logic in his media appearances.

His public tone of voice seldom reflects anger, exuberance, frustration -- any strong emotion.

But the second-year defensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas made it clear on Thursday that he thinks the Razorbacks are on the right track just more than two weeks out from the 2021 season opener against Rice.

In his first big media appearance since his interim head coaching stint against Florida last fall, Odom riffed on the past, present and future for the Razorbacks defense. And, as a trusted confidant to Coach Sam Pittman, he touched on program-building thoughts as Arkansas looks to advance from its 3-7 debut in the Pittman regime.

"The super seniors that came back, I was talking specifically on the defensive side, how valuable that is for us because they're a year older, another year in the system, everyone is speaking the same language," Odom said.

Those super seniors feature linebackers Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Deon Edwards, and defensive end Dorian Gerald, all expected to be strong contributors this season.

"Our room got older and I wouldn't trade that experience for anything," Odom said. "Not to confuse last year with having great success, I'm not saying that. But those guys are able to go out and when we make a call, they remember the checks within that call. It wasn't Day 1 teaching as if they'd never heard it before."

Odom thinks the returning players and the addition of younger talent has created keener competition at more spots than the Razorbacks had last season.

"I think today was practice 12 and we've got real competition in a lot of spots," Odom said. "We have to get that narrowed down in the next few days so we can begin our preparation for Rice. I'm excited for the leadership that we have, not only in the senior class, but the guys that have now been in the program for over a year."

Odom and his staff created game plans in wins over Mississippi State and Ole Miss last year that slowed offenses that had lit up SEC powers LSU and Alabama, respectively, in their games prior to facing the Razorbacks.

The former Missouri head coach, who was quick to link with Pittman in December 2019, discussed some of the highs and lows of his first season as the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator.

"I thought there were times we did some really good things defensively," Odom said. "There were also times I didn't do a good enough job getting us in position to win the close game. There are three games that will forever stick out in not being able to finish those games whenever we had the opportunity to do it."

Odom was referencing losses at No. 13 Auburn, which was assisted by an erroneous officiating decision, against LSU and at Missouri.

Auburn kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal in the final minute after Bo Nix's backward spike, a fumble, was improperly officiated, for a 30-28 decision.

LSU drove 67 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to score a 27-24 road win when the Razorbacks had five available defensive linemen due to covid-19 testing and quarantining.

Missouri drove 60 yards in seven plays in the final 43 seconds, after the Razorbacks had taken a 48-47 lead on KJ Jefferson's 14-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion, to win on Harrison Mevis' 32-yard field goal.

The Razorbacks could have finished 5-5 had they held on in two of those games, a winning record if they had swept all three. They had gone 1-23 in SEC games the three years before the arrival of Pittman, with Odom as defensive coordinator and Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator.

"That's growing in how you coach, how you teach, how you learn and how you ultimately go execute," Odom said on how Arkansas can close out those kind of games. "So those things are teachable moments, and we try to continue to move the ball forward. Those are situations you can spend time in the offseason on. There's always a reason why, so you try to get those answers and then put them into play."

Odom said the roster's improved depth on the front should allow the defense to run more four-man fronts after essentially basing out of a three-man front last year.

"That opens things up for you a little bit," Odom said. "For me, the defenses I've been involved with, we've always been able to base out of a four-down.

"I think the LSU game last year we had five total defensive linemen available for the game, so it gets pretty thin quick. There are opportunities now that we can maybe be a little more versatile. ... It doesn't matter what I know or the coaching staff knows, we've got to be great teachers and get those guys in position to be able to play fast."

Odom touted Pittman's plan as a reason the Razorbacks should have a better team this fall.

"We're better because we have a wonderful head coach who lays out a plan for us to go execute," he said.

"He's a tremendous leader. He cares so much for our student-athletes. We're able to grow and be ourselves in this program. Our kids understand the openness, the honesty and the transparency he has and ultimately what is important to our team and program in how to go play."

Odom was reportedly approached by both LSU's Ed Orgeron and Texas' Steve Sarkisian to coordinate their defenses, but he remained for Year 2 with Pittman with a sizable raise to $1.75 million as the highest-paid assistant in school history.

He touched on the reasons he stayed for a second season on Thursday.

"No. 1, I'm so thankful to be here and blessed to be here," Odom said. "This is a wonderful place. I couldn't think of a better person to work for than Sam Pittman and [Athletic Director] Hunter Yurachek.

"And I understand how special Arkansas is, and I understand what the Razorback brand means. And it means something to me and my family. And we've started building something that in my opinion is very, very special, and I'm thankful that I've got another chance to be around this team and these young men and represent this great state."

When part of Odom's last comments were posted on Twitter and a respondent chimed in ,"I"m glad he's here but it's coach speak," Pittman had to respond.

"My man, he stayed for a lot less money," Pittman tweeted. "I probably know more about that than you do. Be happy he stayed. I sure am. I believe you will be too."