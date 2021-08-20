Happy birthday: Your compassion is like a growth serum. You'll be astounded by what this gentle force can accomplish. You'll rain benevolence and watch people heal, sprout, improve and create. You will be the caretaker of a legacy and thrill to seeing its proud continuance. Extravagance follows a windfall at the end of 2021.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You doubt you can do it, and you move forward anyway, awkwardly, with quivering confidence. Your courage summons a new sense of self. This is your brave tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A pattern of behavior is developing. As you enact key repetitions, you set up the anticipation of what follows. Take a step back to consider the appetites and expectations being established.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Decide what you're going to do, and do it. It's easier without the imposition of too many rules. These early stages of a pursuit are not about attaining specific results so much as establishing a routine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Be merciful with your power, especially in the realm of love and romance. Power, if abused, is fleeting. Romantic power, if abused, usually flees on the arm of another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's not just you; the heat gets to everyone. Whether it's the internal temperature rise caused by anger, passion or desire, or the weather outside, you benefit from measures taken to stay cool.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've created something very different from what you set out to do. You're in good company with this phenomenon. Your creation will buzz and breathe, having had a hand in its own birth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you leave the date, meeting or job site feeling exposed, give yourself credit. Relationships aren't forged in strength, but in needing one another. To show your need is to offer others the gift of opportunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What's on stage isn't necessarily what makes the show. The audience plays a huge part in the energy, thrust and magic of an experience. Consider the teamwork at play in today's drama.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Initial impressions will be unreliable indicators of a relationship's true potential. It takes an entire experience with a person to get an overall picture of where you fit together and how your trust is best invested.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Creative whims seem frivolous because they are. Don't discount the impact of frivolity. Unnecessary fluff can buoy the spirit, providing shimmering motivation and sweet soul sustenance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone close is in need of a helping hand but reticent to ask. Keep your awareness open, especially to neighbors and those just slightly outside of your usual circle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Feelings count. Emotions trigger your brain to release chemicals into your blood, and then every cell that is you takes a bath in those chemicals. Even so, you declare the meaning. You decide the next action.