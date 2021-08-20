• David Lidstone, a former New Hampshire hermit who lived in a cabin on someone else's land for nearly 30 years and was jailed this summer after being accused of squatting, has been given $180,000 by Alexander Karp, the billionaire CEO of Palantir Technologies, to build a cabin in a new, undisclosed location.

• Sara Walsh, a Republican state lawmaker in Missouri who is running for Congress and who, along with her 63-year-old husband, Steve, was never vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced that she has recovered, but her husband has died after being diagnosed with covid-19.

• Diana DiZoglio, a state senator from Methuen, Mass., at the behest of an eighth-grade civics class, has introduced legislation to clear the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who, at 22, was condemned in 1693 at the height of the Salem witch trials but never executed.

• Eko Widiantoro, police chief of East Aceh, Indonesia, said investigators arrested an elephant poacher in Aceh province along with four people who bought ivory that came from an elephant the poacher unsuccessfully poisoned, then killed to cut off its tusks.

• Ralph Puglisi, 59, who managed a nonprofit tied to the University of South Florida's medical system, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $12.8 million and spending it on home renovations, travel and yacht charters, as well as on women on an interactive adult website.

• Kate Marshall, 62, a Democrat who is Nevada's lieutenant governor, said she will resign in late fall to become a senior adviser to governors in the Biden administration's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

• Jesse Bell, police chief of Midfield, Ala., said Josiah Scott, a 14-year-old middle school student who was riding a go-kart on a city street, died when he was struck by a vehicle.

• Raffaele Imperiale, 46, a suspected Italian cocaine trafficker accused of buying two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market with drug money, has been arrested in Dubai on money laundering and drug charges, Naples-based police said.

• Max Leroy Townsend, 58, convicted of crashing his pickup into members of a high school cross-country team, killing three of them and injuring several others in Moore, Okla., in February 2020, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences by Judge Lori Walkley, who said: "there's not enough years I can give Mr. Townsend."