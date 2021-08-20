Lane closings, traffic shifts planned for I-430 this weekend

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require a major traffic shift and lane closings beginning tonight and continuing throughout the weekend.

All three northbound traffic lanes between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock will shift to the same side of the I-430 bridge, and the inside southbound lane will now be on the northbound side of the bridge, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The middle and outside southbound lanes will remain in their current position. The shift will allow the contractor to rehabilitate the inside half of the southbound side of the bridge, the department said.

The following lane closings will take place, weather permitting:

• Double left-lane closings in both directions today from 8 p.m. until noon Saturday.

• Single left-lane closings in both directions Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

• Double left-lane closings in both directions Saturday from 8 p.m. until noon Sunday.

• Single left-lane closings in both directions Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

• Double left-lane closings in both directions Sunday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ardot.gov.