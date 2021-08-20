Covid news in brief

Legislator Mayberry tests virus-positive

State Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, said Thursday that she tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday.

She is the fourth state lawmaker to acknowledge in the past three weeks that they have tested positive for covid-19.

"I have no idea where I have gotten this," said Mayberry, who is 50.

She said she attended legislative audit committee meetings on Aug. 12-13 at the state Capitol, spent the weekend with her family and moved a daughter to Arkansas State University on Sunday.

"I feel fine, but my biggest complaint is I have radiating pain down my left leg," Mayberry said. "It is awful. I can barely walk."

She said she received her initial dose of the Moderna vaccine in March.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Mayberry said she decided not to get the second shot after she had an adverse reaction to the vaccine and pleurisy, which is inflammation of the lining outside the lungs. But with the rise of the delta variant, she said she decided after the special legislative session on Aug. 4-6 to get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Aug. 12.

"I was very shocked I was [tested] positive because normal covid symptoms I don't have," she said. She said her husband and her children haven't tested positive.

Since the first positive test of the virus in March 2020, about 30 state lawmakers have said they have tested positive. There are 135 state lawmakers in the Legislature.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Symphony requiring proof of virus shots

As it gets ready to open its 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will require proof of covid-19 vaccination to attend in-person performances.

Attendees can present physical vaccination cards, photographs of their cards or digital confirmation of vaccination with government-issued photo identification.

The orchestra's first live 2021–22 season performance will be Sept. 16 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

"Recognizing the current surge in cases, we want to ensure we are doing so responsibly and prioritizing the health and safety of our audiences, performers and symphony staff," orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn said in a news release.

Attendees at orchestra concerts at Robinson Center and chamber music concerts at the Clinton Presidential Center will also be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking, in accordance with Little Rock guidelines.

The hall has installed an ionization air circulation system and will reduce contact for ticketed entry, increase and enhance the sanitizing of high-traffic surfaces and add hand-sanitizing stations.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The orchestra will also record all six of its Masterworks concerts and make them available to subscribers and single-ticket holders a week after the concerts.

-- Eric E. Harrison

Arts center delays fundraiser, auction

The rise in covid-19 cases in Arkansas has prompted the River Valley Arts Center to postpone its chili bowl fundraiser and silent auction, according to an announcement Thursday.

The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 24, is now tentatively set for 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

More information is available by calling (479) 968-2452 or emailing rvartscenter@gmail.com.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette