Survival of the fittest

Much has been written and published regarding covid-19, vaccinations and masking. The ever-present argument of personal freedom is all good and well. Except to observe the real human suffering for those who have contracted the virus.

I am a health-care worker with very personal experience in caring for covid patients. To see them ill, on ventilators or more extremely on ECMO and, despite our best efforts, to see them die is saddening. A shot. A simple, mostly mildly uncomfortable experience mitigates almost 100 percent of extreme cases.

Why would resistance be so prevalent? Trumpism? Ron DeSantis'm? Or maybe just Darwin at work.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Saving our democracy

Color me impressed with the myriad of inspiring letters the paper is printing these days in Voices. Based on actual facts rather than Q-theories, they were a joy to read. Hopefully this trend is catching on everywhere. An uninformed electorate is the beginning of the end of our noble experiment.

For instance: DJT said something "inappropriate." Now we can say "stupid, vile, bigoted, reprehensible ..." DJT said he loves us. He actually said he loved stupid people. His words. DJT adored his MAGA fans. He told insiders he hated shaking hands with "those disgusting people."

Some DJT fans believe Jewish lasers start forest fires, unless the forest floor is raked first, of course. The Finnish president said so? Ask President Niinistö and get back to me.

DJT said injecting ourselves with unproven drugs, sunshine and bleach would protect us. Really? May I read your doctoral dissertation in virology some time?

DJT tells it like it is. Over 30,573 lies indicate the proper word to use here is "liar." DJT will be re-instated in August. Find "reinstatement" in the Constitution first; then we'll talk. DJT is still the president. Let's ask President Biden if you're right, shall we? DJT is pro-life. A president who didn't espouse mask-wearing is not pro-life.

Peaceful patriots toured the Capitol building. There's nothing "patriotic" about destroying or stealing property, taking lives, maiming people, defecating and urinating in the halls of government, and threatening your own vice president. DJT backs the blue. Does that include impaling them with Trump and rebel flags?

It's my right to not wear a mask or get vaccinated. Unless you have religious or health issues to be respected, your "right" ends six feet from my face.

DJT is not a bigot. You're kidding, right?

Democracies eventually die when we choose lies over truth. Our individual rights come with commensurate responsibilities. Acknowledging that is the key to saving our democracy.

LINDA A. FARRELL

Bella Vista

A long time to learn

I was watching PBS, and the Kingston Trio were performing a song that included the lyrics, "Where have all the soldiers gone, gone to graveyards, every one, when will they ever learn?"

I guess in the case of Afghanistan it took 20 years, but finally we have a president that has learned.

EDDIE BRICKELL

Austin

Chaos is not normal

How do you go about destroying a republic and the freedom it offers? Promote chaos in every way possible to confuse the citizenry.

There are those that whine about destroying their freedom by the demand they wear a mask and get vaccinated during this latest surge of the coronavirus. Actually, those who refuse are not only destroying their own freedom; the virus will seek them out and they, in turn, will pass the virus along to others.

The lies perpetrated over the last four years, as they are often repeated, smack of a certain individual's quest for power and the destruction of the way of life all of us have known. Unfortunately, the media in their quest to report the news, report lie after lie, which has a wearing effect on the public. Even as the media explain that what they are saying has no merit, they are feeding the unrest and distrust that now prevails in the United States by allowing rumors to overshadow facts.

Do not underestimate those who are causing chaos in our beloved country, for they have a definite plan with goals that turn our republic into an oligarchy or even worse, an autocracy. The pandemic has also served as an overlay to breed suspicion among some and consequently raise the panic level for everyone with an endless harangue of conspiracy theories and fake science remarks. All this is an attempt to divert your attention from what really is going on: an attempt to subvert the freedom we all share.

We have been called a nation of laws, but it seems the law moves at a snail's pace rather than promptly ridding our society of the perpetrators of the unrest going on now. There is no doubt that our country is divided and, as Lincoln said, "a house divided against itself cannot stand."

Common sense has long been absent in many legislators' decisions at the state and national levels, and it is difficult for me to comprehend how some issues have gone so far away from the common-sense public service required by those who serve us. We have heard certain politicians say that we are returning to normal. If chaos is the normalcy we desire, it is here now.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

Raise insurance rates

It is a given: Drive carelessly and your auto insurance rates go up. Right? Smoke, and your life insurance rates are higher, right? Hello!

Health insurance companies: When our friends refuse to get "proven protection" for covid, why wouldn't the insurance companies raise the rates for these folks? Is it because we the government are paying for folks who prefer to live carelessly? Why? When will we the people say enough?

Remember when you get your covid vaccine that the life you save may be that of your neighbor's child. God bless America.

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock