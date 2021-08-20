Little Rock School District to ask voters for tax extension in November

The Little Rock School District is taking a proposed 19-year extension on the collection of 12.4-debt service mills to voters on Nov. 2 as a way to raise $300 million for two new school buildings and systemwide improvements.

The School Board voted 8-0 Thursday, with Sandrekkia Morning absent, to place the property-tax extension on the ballot -- for the third time in four years.

The board voted on the tax plan at a special meeting during which Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee updated the board on plans to hire an educational company to provide remote instruction to as many as 600 students -- the majority in elementary grades -- who want the virtual instruction but are on the waiting list for the district's Ignite Virtual Academies.

The first motion on the tax plan Thursday was followed by a similarly adopted motion to use a recently publicized list of school projects as a guide or road map for spending the money that is generated by the extension should the measure be approved by voters.

Board member Jeff Wood made the motion for the November election, later calling the building plan "a very bold vision for our schools."

He highlighted in particular the planned replacement for Cloverdale Middle on the site of the vacant McClellan High and the proposed 1,200-seat traditional high school in northwest Little Rock.

"These will become attractions for our city and will attract people to move here," Wood said.

He urged people to look at the new Southwest High School, Pinnacle View Middle School and the already developed plans for the Cloverdale replacement school to get a sense of what is to come.

Besides the two schools, the list of intended projects includes permanent classrooms to replace some portable buildings; new roofs; new flooring; LED lighting; security camera upgrades; auditorium renovations at Parkview and Central high schools; renovations of a wing at Hall High for engineering instruction; window replacements at Dunbar Middle and Central; improvements to heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems; replacement playground equipment; and new furnishings.

Superintendent Mike Poore, who has been ill for a week with a virus but said he has tested negative for covid-19, wasn't at the meeting Thursday night. But in a later text message Poore called the vote "a testament to good work done by the district over the past five years." He also said the board decisions are a show of commitment to continue to improve our learning environments."

"I hope we are turning dirt in late December at McClellan," wrote Poore who earlier with finance and operations chief Kelsey Bailey conducted five public forums on the millage and building plans.

An extension of the 12.4-mill levy beyond 2033 -- when it is to expire -- would not increase a property owner's annual taxes, but the taxes would have to be paid over more years.

A similar tax extension measure failed in 2017 and last November -- both times during the period in which the 21,000-student was operating under state control without a locally elected school board.

The district's nine-member board was elected in November and December.

Voters in November will be asked to approve the refinancing of two 2015 bond issues at a lower interest rate and extend out the collection of the 12.4 mills -- out of the district's overall 46.4-mill rate.

Jack Truemper of Stephens Inc., the district's financial adviser, told the board that the plan is to generate $417,825,000, from which more about $115 million would be used to pay off existing bond debt, leaving about $300 million for the new projects.

Anika Whitfield, co-chairman of the Grassroots Arkansas organization, questioned the urgency of a November vote and urged the board to take more time to identify and be very specific about construction projects and to ensure equity in the work that is done among campuses.

Board member Greg Adams, who made the motion to adopt the project list as a guide, said the district has had a sense of urgency to improve school campuses in the southwestern part of the district since before the 2015 state takeover and dissolution of the school board. At that time, preliminary plans were already underway for the new Southwest High.

"We made a promise to that community that we would not leave the McClellan campus empty and that we would do something about Cloverdale," he said.

That was before the district committed to replace Cloverdale as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit.

"Legally we need to do something about Cloverdale, but [also] ethically and practically we need to do something about Cloverdale," Adams said, also noting that families in west Little Rock have been pleading and begging for a high school.

"To do right by them and the health of our district, that's the right thing to do," he said.

"I do think the kids have waited long enough and that it is really time to go ahead and move forward with this," board member Ali Noland said.

The board has been talking about the election plan and projects for five months, conducted public forums and received lots of emails and other communications from the public, she said..

"We have already seen an increase in the cost for McClellan just by waiting and not getting it done sooner," Noland said.

McClellan is expected to cost about $85 million, up from a $65 million estimate a few years ago.

Board member Michael Mason, who along with member Norma Johnson, is a graduate of the district, said he is competitive and wants the plan to be a way in which the district can "beat all the other adversaries who are pulling our students away."

"It's time for us to thrive, not survive," Mason said.

Vicki Hatter, the board's president, said the new projects would help sustain the district as well as promote students' sense of well-being and their productivity.

"I'm all for it," she said. "I'm glad Parkview is getting some love as well as other parts of the district and we are addressing the growth out west."

"This is going to be a great thing that we are doing," Johnson added, calling it a joyful event to act to be able to protect and educate students.

The Little Rock district is among other Pulaski County entities seeking voter approval of tax plans this second half of 2021. Other elections coming up in Pulaski County are:

• Sept. 14: 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase to Little Rock's overall rate to 9.625% when accounting for state and county taxes. The increase would take effect in January if voters approve it and expire at the end of 2031. The proposed increase is projected to generate $530 million over 10 years for improvements to parks, the acquisition of new city vehicles, construction of an indoor sports complex, repairs to roads and new exhibits at the Little Rock Zoo.

• Nov. 2: The Pulaski County Special School District that includes territory both inside and outside the Little Rock city limits is asking voters to approve restructuring of the district's bond debt as a way to raise $80 million for building expansions at Mills, Robinson and Maumelle high schools and at Baker Elementary. The restructuring is not a tax increase for property owners, nor does it require the extended levy of the 14.8-debt service mills beyond the current 2048 expiration rate.

• Nov. 9: The Central Arkansas Library System is asking voters to add 0.5 mill to Little Rock's current operations and maintenance millage rate, which draws on property taxes. The increase would take the rate from 3.3 to 3.8 mills and generate as much as $2.4 million in additional revenue annually.