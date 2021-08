The Little Rock Zoo on Friday announced the names chosen by the public for its new twin pygmy slow lorises.

The pair, a boy and a girl, were born in June, the zoo said in a news release.

In a contest, the public chose the name “Nova” for the girl and “Sol” for the boy, the release states. As lorises are nocturnal, the names chosen “celebrate the elements of space and sky,” according to the release.

The contest’s other choices were Garnet and Topaz, and Eloise and Elmer, the zoo said.