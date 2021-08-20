LIVE! in NWA: Arkansauce at George's

Genre-hopping, four-piece string band Arkansauce will perform at Goerge's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $18. arkansaucemusic.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion perform with Chris Cameron at 7:30 p.m. today for the Live on the Green concert series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

• Black Note performs at 8 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Irie Lions perform at 9 p.m. today; Ella Running performs at 2 p.m. Saturday; and Chuck Waggs performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Red Dirt Rangers perform at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

• Honeyjack ($8-$10) will perform with Raised on Radio at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; and Funk Factory ($15) performs at 9 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

•Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. today; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

WINSLOW

• Statehouse Electric performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 in Winslow. $10. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

