Loyd named Miss Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Kaitlyn Loyd was crowned Miss Gravette 2021 at the competition held Saturday in Kindley Park.

Lloyd, 21, was also chosen as Miss Congeniality and received the award for best overall interview. She is the daughter of Jason and Tammy Loyd and is a graduate of the Career Academy of Hair Design.

Tiffany Wheeler, 19, was the first runner-up. She is the daughter of Frances Hendricks and Melissa Lucas and is a sophomore at NWACC.

Keeli Moore, 18, was the second runner-up. She is the daughter of Jodi and Shane Moore and is a freshman at NWACC.

Shaelee Jensen, 15, was crowned Miss Teen Gravette. She is the daughter of Corey and Brenda Jensen and is a sophomore at Gravette High School.

Natelee Barber, 13, was first runner-up. She is the daughter of Gracious and Michael Barber and is a seventh-grader at Gravette Middle School.

Other Miss Gravette contestants were Kiley Davidson, Rebecca Davis and Angel Ivers. Ivers received the Spirit of the Pageant award, and Davis received the Darlene McVay community service award.

A total of 44 contestants competed in the youth pageants with awards presented in eight categories.

Winners in the various divisions were:

Pretty Baby (birth to 11 months) -- Alivia Anne Surowiak; Ava Marie Cunningham, first runner-up; Adaline Rose Strain, second runner-up; Preslie Rayne Regalado, third runner-up.

Miss Tiny Tot (1-2 years) -- Khloe Patterson; Kendall Stevens, first runner-up; Harper Magnolia Ferguson, second runner-up; Kinley Aurora Shaw, third runner-up.

Little Miss Toddler (2-3 years) -- Madison Leigh Gittlein; Raegan Elysia Howard, first runner-up; Linda Jean Noel Lane, second runner-up; Leighta Dell, third runner-up; Sarea Allyse Govitz, fourth runner-up.

Mr. Tiny Tot (1-2 years) -- Jace Thomas Nunes; Sailor Joe Self, first runner-up; Hudson Lane Woods, second runner-up.

Little Mister (3-5 years) -- Silas Duncan; Daxton Duncan, first runner-up; Bentley Kit Shaw, second runner-up.

Little Miss Petite (4-5 years) -- Clara Kate Edwards; Berklee Rose Verrette, first runner-up; Raelynn Brogdon, second runner-up; Lilly Ann Naomi Lane, third runner-up.

Little Miss (6-8 years) -- Kairi Rust; Whitlee Marie Aufleger, first runner-up; Willow Sophia Aufleger, second runner-up; Carleigh Hamilton, third runner-up.

Miss Preteen (9-11 years) -- Grace Finley; Saydee Grace June Dixon, first runner-up; Briele Ruiz, second runner-up; Kylie Lynn Roe, third runner-up; Gracie June Dixon, fourth runner-up.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Kaitlyn Loyd, Miss Gravette 2021, poses with second runner-up Keeli Moore (left) and first runner-up Tiffany Wheeler. Loyd was crowned Saturday evening at the Gravette Day pageant in Kindley Park