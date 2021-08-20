Shooting outside Little Rock pizzeria leaves man in stable but critical condition, police say

A man was shot in the abdomen outside a Little Rock pizzeria just after 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were working off-duty at an event at Gussano’s Pizzeria when an officer heard a loud pop to the east of the building, according to an incident report.

Officers canvassed the area and located Gian Craig, 32, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, according to the report.

There was no exit wound, and officers applied a chest seal to the wound, police said.

Craig was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was considered in stable but critical condition on Friday, police said.

Officers said there were no known witnesses to the incident.