• An Olympic athlete from Poland auctioned her silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy, and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize. Maria Andrejczyk, a 25-year-old javelin thrower who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year's Olympics, said she decided to auction her medal to help the boy knowing how much she had to "fight against adversity and pain." The money is for Milosz Malysa, an infant with a heart defect whose family has been raising funds for him to be operated on in the United States. Milosz's parents posted last week that the boy was at risk of dying soon without the surgery. Zabka, a popular convenience store chain in Poland, bid $51,000 but said it would let the athlete keep her medal. "We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian," Zabka said. Fans have contributed an additional $76,500 to help the boy. Even before the winning bid was made, the authorities in Andrejczyk's community in Poland said they were prepared to make her a replica of the medal.

• Hong Kong's government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform "designated professional work" following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series. "The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong's economy," the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name. It said people granted such exemptions must comply with disease prevention measures to minimize transmission risks and contact with the public. Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week. She is in Hong Kong to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called "Expats." Her quarantine exemption comes as Hong Kong tightened entry restrictions, requiring those arriving from high-risk countries such as the U.S. to spend 21 days in quarantine and fully vaccinated travelers from medium-risk countries to spend 14 days starting Friday. The city previously allowed travelers from medium-risk countries to stay just seven days in quarantine at designated hotels if they are fully vaccinated and had a positive antibodies test.