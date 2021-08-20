NATURALS 4, DRILLERS 1

Meibrys Viloria had an RBI double and hit his first home run of the season Thursday to lead the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 4,263 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Viloria doubled to left field in the top of the first inning to score Vinnie Pasquantino. Viloria's home run came in the top of the fourth inning and went to right field on a 3-2 pitch. Seuly Matias scored later in the inning when Jimmy Govern reached on a throwing error by Tulsa third baseman Kody Hoese for a 3-0 lead.

Govern reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, which allowed Brewer Hicklen to score. Hoese made up for his throwing error with an RBI single in the sixth inning that scored Ryan Noda for the Drillers' lone run.

Northwest Arkansas starter Jon Heasley (6-2) earned the victory after allowing Tulsa's lone run on 5 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts over 6 innings. Tulsa starter Gus Varland (0-3) took the loss. He allowed 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 3 hits with 2 walks in 3 innings.