Solar array project points to state steel

Lexicon Inc. and Seal Solar on Thursday announced the state's first solar array made with locally produced steel.

"We are not only focused on building America, we are passionate about building the future," Patrick Schueck, president and chief executive officer of Lexicon, said in a statement. "This project epitomizes our strong commitment to excellence and our company's unparalleled ability to deliver iconic projects."

A more than 110-person construction team from Seal Solar and LightWave Solar designed and installed the 4,050-panel, 1.5-megawatt array near Lexicon's Blytheville plant. The project includes more than 550 piers built with Arkansas-produced steel.

"We are proud to put our state's ingenuity at the forefront of the clean energy revolution with this groundbreaking project," said Heather Nelson, co-founder and president of Seal Solar.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford and local dignitaries joined company officials to flip the switch on the solar project.

Combined with more than 6,500 modules at Lexicon's Carlisle property, the Blytheville array will offset an estimated 50% of the company's total electrical costs.

-- Andrew Moreau

Burns named to post at Walton foundation

The Walton Family Foundation has hired a new director of its philanthropic efforts in Northwest Arkansas and the Delta region.

Robert Burns will head the foundation's Home Region Program, according to a news release. He will oversee the program's 2025 strategy for the two regions.

"Over the next five years, the Walton Family Foundation will work steadily and boldly toward long-term change that unlocks opportunity for every person in Northwest Arkansas and the Delta," said Tom Walton, the Home Region Program's chairman and a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

"Robert's background as a proven leader in community relations ... will provide a new perspective that encourages our partners and us to embrace innovative, community-driven solutions to the unique needs of these regions," Walton said.

Burns has more than 25 years of experience in workforce housing, philanthropy, community development and governmental affairs, the foundation said.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index loses 6.94, ends at 654.26

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 654.26, down 6.94.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged on heavier volume ahead of the monthly option expiration on Friday as the information technology and real estate sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.