Nigerian gunmen abduct 9 students

LAGOS, Nigeria — Gunmen in Nigeria abducted nine students on their way home from an Islamic school in the country’s northwest, two days after a mass school abduction took place in a neighboring state, police said Thursday.

The students were kidnapped earlier this week in Katsina state, police spokesman Isah Gambo said.

They were whisked away by the bandits on motorcycles into a nearby forested area, according to Hassan Muawuya, a resident.

The new abduction in Katsina raises fresh concerns over the ability of Nigeria’s security agencies to provide adequate security in Africa’s most populous nation, particularly in its northern states, where such armed groups often attack remote communities.

The kidnapping in Katsina took place the same day that state Gov. Aminu Bello Masari urged residents to buy guns to defend themselves from criminal attacks in a state and country where the private use of guns is rare.

Katsina, the home state of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, is only one of six states where school abductions have occurred in the country since December 2020 when Nigeria started to witness a spike in mass school kidnappings in its northern states.