BASEBALL

Former All-Star catcher dies

Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and a key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday at age 79. The Tigers honored Freehan with a moment of silence and photos and video on the Comerica Park scoreboard before an afternoon game with the Los Angeles Angels. The cause of death was not disclosed, but family members have publicly said that Freehan had Alzheimer's disease. He played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. Besides All-Star appearances, including all 15 innings in the 1967 game, Freehan was awarded five Gold Gloves.

Peralta heads to IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Peralta's shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after two innings. Peralta allowed five hits and three runs in a game the NL Central-leading Brewers eventually won 6-4 in 10 innings. The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment. The 25-year-old Peralta is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 1211/3 innings.

FOOTBALL

Six UK players arrested

Six University of Kentucky football players have been with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first-degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident in March at a private party. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims. The players face arraignment today. The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals. They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.

GOLF

Roach leads Boise Open

Wes Roach fired an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. Hayden Buckley and Ted Potter, Jr. both shot 7-under 64s. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 4-under 67. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) are both at 2-over 73.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans retain Josh Hart

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. New Orleans acquired Hart from the Lakers as part of a three-team trade in 2019 that sent star forward Anthony Davis to Los Angeles and sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and multiple draft picks to the Pelicans. The 6-5, 215-pound Hart has played primarily shooting guard and small forward. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 47 games before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games on the schedule.

TENNIS

Medvedev advances

Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 champion and last year's runner-up to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday in Mason, Ohio, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov. Second-ranked Naomi Osaka wasn't as lucky. In the second match of her first tour appearance since late May, Osaka sprayed balls all over the court in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 76 Jil Teichmann. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty rolled through the first 10 games of her match with defending champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-0, 6-2 win to reach the women's quarterfinals.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)