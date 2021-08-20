OPINION | WALLY HALL: Who is trying to protect the teachers?

Reuters, a worldwide news gathering organization, sent a reporter to Fordyce, where high school football players and their parents are vaccinated, partly because of a quest for a third state championship in football.

The Southland Conference has announced teams that have covid-19 issues this fall will not have games postponed or rescheduled, they will forfeit.

The SEC has mandated teams must have at least 85% vaccinations.

I imagine the handful of North Carolina State baseball players who cost the team a chance at a National Championship because they tested positive during the College World Series wish they had gotten vaccinated. You know their teammates wish they had.

Meanwhile Arkansas and its public schools, thanks to our legislative body, are tied up in court because they — not we, the citizens of this great state who didn’t get to vote — have said schools can’t make masks mandatory.

Schools have made masks mandatory after Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox bravely ruled act 1002 was unlawful because it didn’t apply to private schools, usurped judicial authority, limited gubernatorial emergency powers and infringed on the power of county officials.

All of those are violations of the constitution.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he regretted signing the bill and asked for a special session to reconsider the bill. Our governing body met but stuck by their guns. Now, lawsuits are everywhere.

Here’s what a sports writer doesn’t understand.

Sen. Trent Garner, a Republican from Texarkana, introduced the bill saying parents should have the right to decide if their children wear masks to schools. Well, parents already had four choices: A. Change schools; B. Wear a mask; C. Learn virtually; D. Be home schooled.

What choices do teachers and administrators have, especially those in elementary school where the children are too young for the vaccination?

Garner had a long history of sponsoring bills that were for and about the people of Arkansas until this bill, which would put children under 12 at risk with no way their parents could protect them outside of going to court.

Maybe he should make a trip to Fordyce and see some real team work.