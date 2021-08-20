100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1921

GRAVETTE -- President E. B. Harrington and Directors Jom Howell, I. F. Thomas, Frank Dyer and Charles Keltner of the Ozark Vineyard Association of Gravette, made a tour of inspection of the Tontitown grape vineyards yesterday, and came back with enthusiasm for the industry at this place, which they started by setting out 65 acres of grapes and many cuttings for plants. They found it difficult to purchase samples from the Tontitown colony because they have contracted their season's output of grapes, about a fifth of a crop, at 10 cents a pound, in carlots.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1971

• A mass resignation of Little Rock policemen was threatened Thursday unless the policemen get satisfaction by Sunday on four demands made on the Police Department in connection with the firing of three patrolmen and the subsequent death of one of them. There had been rumors that the policemen would get "sick" and not report for work at the usual shift change at 11 p.m. Thursday, but about 20 patrolmen -- the usual strength for a night shift -- met privately with Mayor Wimberly, Chief of Police Gale F. Weeks, Dr. Rodney F. Carlton, the state medical examiner, and Inspector R. D. Bentley, before beginning their shift.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1996

• U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr. rejected a Whitewater prosecutor's plea to put [Jim Guy] Tucker behind bars and instead ordered him to serve four years of probation, with the first 18 months of that in home detention. Howard also ordered Tucker to pay more than $290,000 in restitution -- including principal and interest -- to the Small Business Administration within 60 days and a $25,000 fine within 90 days. Saying he didn't want to cause hardship for Tucker's family, Howard said he would reconsider the fine if Tucker submits financial information to the court within 15 days.

10 years ago

Aug. 20, 2011

• Bill Yeates is again trying to persuade North Little Rock to accept a spot outside of his bar and grill for a military monument -- and this time there's city money on the line. The site is the same one Yeates wanted to donate in 2008 for a military tribute. He withdrew the offer during an extended selection process that led to the city building a veterans memorial elsewhere. The North Little Rock City Council on Monday will discuss whether to accept the donation of a piece of a corner at 5501 MacArthur Drive outside My Friends Place Bar and Grill so a $5,865 grant from the City Beautiful Commission can be awarded for the monument.