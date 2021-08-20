Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Aug. 20

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will host its 136th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Earl Michael Graham Jr., pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at North Little Rock. Graham has a Master of Religious Education degree from Liberty University at Lynchburg, Va.; Bachelor of Science degree in leadership and ministry from Central Baptist College at Conway; and is pursuing a doctorate in educational ministries from Dallas Theological Seminary. Graham is the author of "Answer The Phone: A Conversation About The Call To Ministry."

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will observe its 100th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The observance will be livestreamed on Facebook.

PINE BLUFF DISTRICT NO. 1 CHURCHES OF GOD IN CHRIST invites the community to join the Women's Institute sessions "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The virtual event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The sign-in via Zoom begins at 10:15 a.m. The presenter will be an evangelist, Sweets Burroughs, and the topic will be "Managing the Grieving Process and Creating a New Path," according to a news release. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. Call in numbers are 1-301- 715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services will be held with citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff praying for the growth and prosperity of the city. In-person services will be held at the following churches from 6-7 p.m. Sundays: Aug. 22 - City of Love Outreach & Restoration, 1801 W. 17th Ave.; and Aug. 29 - St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its kingdom building program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Tacarra Goodwin, a member of New Community. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks be worn and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 Catalpa St., will be a testing site for covid-19 and the delta variant from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 26. It is free to the public, according to a news release. The test will involve collecting a saliva sample through spitting in a lab cup. If infected, the participant will be provided further instructions. This covid-19 testing process is available through a collaborative partnership between Dr. Karen Crowell, M.D., of Pinnacle Family Medicine and Aletha Mays, chief executive officer of RHEA Medical Support Services.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.