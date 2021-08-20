Pre-trial conference held in civil rights suit filed by Arkansas realtor’s killer

A man convicted in the 2014 murder of a Little Rock real estate agent appeared via video in federal court Friday for a pre-trial conference in a civil rights lawsuit he filed in 2018 against three officials of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Arron Lewis, 40, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the murder of Beverly Carter. Lewis appeared Friday from the Brickeys unit in Lee County, and is representing himself in the lawsuit.

Lewis filed suit originally against then-ADC Director Wendy Kelley, Capt. Mark Stephens and Sgt. Hazel Robinson. Kelley and Stephens were dropped from the suit earlier this month, leaving Robinson as the sole defendant.

At the conclusion of Friday's hearing before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, Lewis was left with no witnesses to testify to his claim that Robinson had punched him in his left shoulder as he was being escorted to prison sick call in June 2016. Lewis said he was being seen at sick call for a dislocated left shoulder and was left in severe pain.

Wilson excluded nine witnesses who Lewis had indicated he would call to testify. The judge said their testimony would be irrelevant because none of the witnesses had direct knowledge of the matter.

A second officer, Cpl. Jarius Sanders, who was assisting Robinson in escorting Lewis to sick call, said in an affidavit dated July 14, 2021, that he did not witness the alleged assault.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday.