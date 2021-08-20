President adamant booster call right

President Joe Biden defended his push to give booster shots to all Americans, countering criticism that the move is unfair to other nations that are still struggling to procure a first dose of coronavirus vaccines.

In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday, Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden soon would get their booster shots: "We got our shots all the way back in, I think, December. So it's -- it's past time."

Asked whether he's comfortable giving all Americans -- including young, healthy adults -- a third dose when vaccines are still in short supply globally, Biden said: "Absolutely."

"We're providing more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined," he said, referring to an American pledge to donate more than 600 million doses by June of 2022. "We're keeping our part of the bargain. We're doing more than anybody."

Biden's health team announced Wednesday that, beginning in September, all Americans would be eligible for a booster eight months after their second shot of either of the Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. vaccines.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/820senators3/]

Health experts have expressed caution about whether all Americans need boosters.

"The data I've seen still suggest that much of the risk is still in the older and immunocompromised," as opposed to younger, healthier people, said Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist who served on a covid advisory board during Biden's presidential transition.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that there are signs that protection is fading against infection, though vaccines are still holding up in protecting against severe illness or death. She said the booster push was preventive, to ward off a collapse in efficacy before it becomes apparent.

NEEDS OF AFRICA

Rich countries' decisions to roll out covid-19 booster shots while so many people across Africa remain unvaccinated "threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow" for the continent, the Africa director for the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning that "as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity."

Matshidiso Moeti and other African health officials, including the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had warned against booster shots in recent weeks as less than 2% of the population on the continent of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against covid-19.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/820safrica/]

Moeti noted that the latest resurgence in cases across Africa is leveling off and more vaccine doses are finally arriving on the continent, but "Africa is encountering head winds" as rich countries like the U.S. decide to roll out booster shots.

The situation in Africa remains "very fragile" as the more infectious delta variant is now dominant in most of the continent's 54 countries, she said. More than 7.3 million cases, including more than 186,000 deaths, have been confirmed across the continent and health systems are straining to provide medical oxygen and other care.

Moeti said that she couldn't say with any accuracy whether the doses the U.S. plans to use for booster shots will come from stocks that had been planned for Africa, but "hopefully not."

The State Department did not immediately respond to questions.

Moeti noted the "already highly inequitable situation" globally in vaccine supply and urged that the emphasis instead be placed on making progress in vaccinating people in Africa, whose countries lag far behind much of the world in access and coverage.

Moeti pointed out that rich countries have on average administered more than 103 vaccine doses per 100 people, while in Africa it's just six.

Earlier this week the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called it "unconscionable" that some countries are now offering booster shots "while so many people remain unprotected."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/820covid19/]

Moeti said Thursday that "we are urging wealthier countries that have supplies that are sometimes even more than their population numbers to increase their donations to African counties that have been so disadvantaged."

She added, after the revelation this week that some covid-19 vaccine doses now being manufactured in Africa are being shipped to Europe, "I think no better example can follow this than vaccines that are actually being produced on the African continent." She called on those countries to consider donating some of the South Africa-produced vaccines to African nations "as well as serving their needs."

FEDERAL-JOB TESTING

In the debate on booster shots and vaccine exports, the Biden administration on Wednesday warned federal employees who are not fully vaccinated that they will face discipline if they refuse to be tested for the coronavirus when reporting to work in person.

The latest guidance from an interagency task force says agencies will have discretion regarding how to administer those tests, including in-house, at another agency or through a contractor. Testing will apply only to employees who are not fully vaccinated and who are working on-site, will be done during working hours, and will be at the agency's expense.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Refusals to take a test may result in disciplinary measures. In addition to pursuing any disciplinary action, an agency may separately elect to bar the employee from the agency workplace for the safety of others," the new guidance says.

Last month, Biden announced that federal employees would have to attest to their vaccination status else face regular tests and requirements to wear masks, among other restrictions. Employees also face discipline up to firing if they falsely say they're fully vaccinated on a new form that is now being distributed among the 2.1 million civilian federal workers.

For several hundred thousand federal employees for whom inoculation is mandatory, a refusal to get vaccinated also could result in firing.

National Treasury Employees Union president Tony Reardon noted that the latest guidance does not set a deadline for coronavirus testing to start and said the union "believes that the required discussions between agencies and unions about the testing protocols should occur before the testing program is implemented."

He added in an emailed comment, "As with any discipline, discipline for refusing to be tested would need to follow the disciplinary process established by law and our contracts."

Employees won't be disciplined for stating that they are not fully vaccinated -- or for refusing to fill out the form -- although they will face tighter restrictions. Those who cite religious or medical reasons for declining to be vaccinated or to be tested may be eligible for accommodations under workplace laws.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

While teleworkers must fill out the certification form, they have to take tests only if they are not fully vaccinated and reporting to work on-site. Telework among federal employees is down from last year but still historically high. Further, many agency return-to-office plans anticipate continued high rates of telework -- although the recent surge in infections has left timing of those plans up in the air.

Stephanie Rapp-Tully, a partner with the Tully Rinckey law firm, said that it's well established that a federal employee making a false statement on an official form can be disciplined, potentially including firing for a first offense.

However, she noted that the guidance regarding testing does not specifically mention firing. "It looks like an agency will follow practices of progressive discipline," in which penalties become more severe for each instance but can ultimately lead to firing, she said.

An accommodation for an employee eligible for a medical or religious exception might include telework if the position allows for it, but "if an employee is required to be in the office, absent some sort of accommodation, there's not a lot of wiggle room in this," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of federal employees required to be vaccinated is growing. The Veterans Affairs Department initially imposed such a requirement on more than 100,000 employees involved with direct medical care; it more recently expanded that requirement to include potentially about three times as many employees who interact with patients.

The Department of Health and Human Service recently announced a similar mandate for some 25,000 of its employees.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News (TNS); by Cara Anna of The Associated Press and by Eric Yoder of The Washington Post.