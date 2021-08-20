September ribbon cutting set for opening of the Bella Vista Bypass

BELLA VISTA -- State and local officials from Arkansas and Missouri will have a ribbon cutting for the Bella Vista Bypass on Sept. 30 at the state line, according to state highway officials.

"Sept. 30, a big day for Northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, the completion of I-49 from Fort Smith to Kansas City," Tim Conklin, assistant director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, told a planning committee Thursday.

The bypass, essentially a missing link in Interstate 49, will allow motorists to circumvent Bella Vista to the west and south on a four-lane interstate. The project is also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector, a nod to its regional importance.

Details of the celebration are still being finalized, according to Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m.

Craig Switzer, transportation project manager with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Thursday they are on schedule to have Missouri's 5-mile portion of the project done by Sept. 30.

Emery Sapp & Sons is the primary contractor for the new interchange at Bentonville, new lanes of the bypass from Benton County 34 to the state line and Missouri's portion of the project.

Arkansas officials awarded bids in July 2019 and broke ground in October of that year on two sections needed to fill missing links on the Arkansas side.

Missouri awarded a $58.7 million contract April 1 to Sapp & Sons to build the final 5 miles of I-49 between Pineville, Mo., and the state line in McDonald County. Work started May 11 with completion expected by Sept. 30.

A portion of the Bella Vista Bypass opened to traffic in May 2017 with the completion of a 12.1-mile, two-lane section connecting U.S. 71/I-49 to Arkansas 72 near Hiwasse. A welcome center is planned at the state line.

The regional goal has been for both Arkansas and Missouri to build their parts and meet at the state line this fall, according to regional planners.

The goal is completion of the 278-mile section of interstate between Fort Smith and Kansas City, Mo. Bella Vista is the only stretch where traffic has to leave I-49 and continue on U.S. 71 to travel. Allowing motorists to bypass Bella Vista and its multiple traffic signals should reduce travel times and improve safety, planners have said. The interstate is planned to eventually connect New Orleans to Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission got a $25 million federal grant in December 2018 and gave the money to Missouri to complete I-49. The I-49 Missouri project is in the commission's planning area.

The project has been more than 25 years in the making and is considered a priority by Northwest Arkansas and federal transportation officials. The Northwest Arkansas Council, a group of civic and business leaders, prioritized completion of the highway, describing it as one of the region's most important projects.