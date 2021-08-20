Southwest pilots say weary, set to picket

DALLAS -- The union for Southwest Airlines pilots has authorized its members to hold picketing demonstrations over what they call unfair working conditions this summer.

Leaders of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association say members have repeatedly been forced into working additional days of flying, been stuck without hotels and transportation, and are dealing with flight schedules that have constantly been reshuffled as the airline struggles to keep up with the uptick in flying demand this summer.

The complaints come in a video sent to pilots this week, saying that the demonstrations could happen in the fourth quarter "should Southwest Airlines continue its current trajectory," said union president Casey Murray.

"We are finishing trips and then being asked to come back on for two more days and then a day or two after that," Murray said.

The letter comes two days after the union for Southwest flight attendants, the Transport Workers Union Local 556, said members are "weary, exhausted, frustrated and forgotten" by the airline's attempts to increase flying during the covid-19 pandemic.

After flying a drastically reduced schedule for the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines ramped up flying this summer to keep up with the increase in passenger demand.

In a statement, Southwest vice president of flight operations Bob Waltz said the airline and travel industry have seen a multitude of operational challenges as we navigate the effects of the pandemic.

"We have teams across the airline working diligently to adapt to the current environment and support our employees during this peak travel season, including efforts focused on providing support to our pilots," Waltz said.

That increase in flying, after running schedules less than half of historical norms last year, has caused problems with delays and cancellations, crew member unions have said. Those operational problems have resulted in fewer available pilots and flight attendants.

Murray, who sent a letter earlier this month to Southwest complaining about conditions and a lack of negotiation on issues like vaccinations, said the union's board authorized $1 million to spend on picketing and a promotional campaign to highlight their grievances.

"Our fatigue rates are through the roof," Murray said.

The union has repeatedly offered suggestions to make staffing more efficient, but Murray said Southwest has not implemented any of those ideas.

Unions at American Airlines have complained about similar problems with schedules, hotels, transportation and food availability as the entire air travel system has seemed to struggle to get back to normal flying conditions this summer. Those problems are compounded by staffing shortages at airport restaurants and stores, hotels and other services needed for crews on trips.