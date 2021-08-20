Springdale woman killed in wreck

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale woman was killed and a young boy suffered injuries in a wreck about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Police Department.

Maria Ayala, 40, of Springdale was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan west on East Robinson Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Butterfield Coach Road. She pulled into the path of a dump truck heading east on Robinson, according to a department news release.

The driver of the dump truck, Michael Henry, 59, suffered no injuries, police say.

The Fire Department took Ayala to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, where she died of her injuries. The 7-year-old boy was transferred to Arkansas Children's Northwest and treated, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.