State hospitals put record 343 covid patients on ventilators

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell on Friday, even as the number of those patients on ventilators set a record for a second consecutive day.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,407, an increase that was smaller by more than 600 than the one the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 33, to 6,614.

After rising Thursday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 13, to 1,397. That was down from an all-time high of 1,459 on Monday, but still larger by 26 than the number's peak in January during the state's winter surge.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 12, to 343.

The number who were in intensive care grew by eight, to 533, which was still below the record 553 patients in intensive care as of Monday.

Statewide, 19 intensive care units were unoccupied on Friday, down from 23 on Thursday.

Friday's increase in cases resumed a mostly downward trend in newly identified infections since Aug. 7, when the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period hit a nearly seven-month high of 2,351.

An exception was the spike of 3,549 cases on Thursday, which was the state's fourth-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The average daily case increase over seven days fell to 2,191 as of Friday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 191, to 24,978, which was still below the seven-month high of 25,735 reached Sunday.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.