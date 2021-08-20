FOOTBALL

Hendrix adds home game

Hendrix College announced the addition of a 10th game to its football schedule Thursday.

Hendrix will face Wisconsin-River Falls at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway at noon Central on Sept. 11. The Warriors' home opener marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The Falcons last played in 2019, finishing with a 2-8 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

SOCCER

UALR beats UAPB in season opener

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock held the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to three shots on goal Thursday while firing 15 of its own in a 3-0 victory in Pine Bluff.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Astros Luckas ripped a shot from 40 yards out on an assist from Jada Heinen. Mariella Stephens scored from 30 yards out early in the second half and Jessie Vaden made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute when her rebound off a shot from Karina de Paoli got past UAPB goaltender Kailey Wehrmann.

UALR finished the game with 31 shots, its most since 2016. The Trojans face Tennessee-Martin on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services