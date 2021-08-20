Super Quiz: Cliches

Until the cows --------

What doesn't kill you ----------

Out of sight, ----------

There's no time ----------

You can't have your cake --------

The grass is always --------

You can't judge --------

ANSWERS:

You can't judge a book by its cover.

The grass is always greener on the other side.

You can't have your cake and eat it too.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

There's no time like the present.

Out of sight, out of mind.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Until the cows come home.