Toyota scaling back production

TOKYO -- Toyota is scaling back production in North America and Japan as the surging coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia and elsewhere crimps supplies.

Japan's top automaker announced Thursday that it will cut back production at home by 40%.

Toyota reported it expects August production in North America to be slashed by 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles. A representative from Toyota said that output fluctuates month to month, but that it would equate to a production cut of between 40% and 60%.

"Due to covid-19 and unexpected events with our supply chain, Toyota is experiencing additional shortages that will affect production at most of our North American plants," the company said in a prepared statement Thursday. "While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production."

The company projected production cuts in North America are not expected to have an effect on staffing levels.

In Japan, production will halt completely next month at some plants and partly at others, affecting a wide range of models, including the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle.

Global production for September will decline by 360,000 vehicles, according to Toyota Motor Corp. But it stuck to its annual forecast to produce 9.3 million vehicles, as coronavirus risks were figured in.

Of the lost production out of Japan, 140,000 vehicles are for Japan and 220,000 for overseas, with 80,000 in the U.S., 40,000 in Europe, 80,000 in China, 8,000 in the rest of Asia and about 10,000 in other regions.

Toyota had already announced smaller production cuts for July and August in Japan.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers due to these changes," Toyota said.

Toyota said 27 assembly lines in Japan will be affected, crimping production of models including the RAV4, Corolla, Prius, Camry and Lexus RX.

"Especially in Southeast Asia, the spread of Covid and lockdowns are impacting our local suppliers," Kazunari Kumakura, the chief officer of Toyota's purchasing group, said Thursday. Going forward, the company will look at ways to further diversify its supply chains to not focus on one region and is attempting to find replacement parts from suppliers in other regions.

Several months ago, many major manufacturers, including Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., began idling plants because the semiconductor industry struggled to restore production of auto chips after last year's pandemic-related shutdowns.

But Toyota was relatively unaffected because it has been keeping large stocks of chips and other components after earlier supply problems after an 2011 earthquake and tsunami devastated parts of Japan. The company reported a record profit for the April to June quarter at about $8 billion, an increase of more than fivefold from the same period the previous year.

Many automakers have been expecting chip supplies to improve in the second half of the year, but Toyota's announcement suggests the problem could persist into next year.

Next week, Ford plans to idle a plant near Kansas City, Mo., that makes its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck because of a shortage of components that include computer chips. Production will continue at another plant in Dearborn, Mich., that also makes the F-150.

GM stopped most of its truck production in North America for parts of this month because of the shortage.

On Thursday, GM announced it was adding downtime at several North American plants. One plant in Lansing, Mich., will be idled for two additional weeks. Another in Spring Hill, Tenn., will close after this weekend and remain idle until Sept. 6, the company disclosed.

Two GM plants in Mexico and one in Canada will also add two weeks of downtime. And the company next week will close its factory in Orion, Mich., which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric car.

"This isn't a Toyota-only problem," said Tetsuo Seshimo, a fund manager at Saison Asset Management Co. "But the fact that this is happening at Toyota means that recent worries about the supply chain in Asia being disrupted by the spread of the coronavirus are materializing. There are a lot of companies manufacturing goods in Asia that could be impacted."

According to research by Susquehanna Financial Group, the amount of time it's taking for chip-starved companies to get orders filled has stretched to more than 20 weeks, indicating the shortages that have held back automakers and computer manufacturers are getting worse.

"Companies were saying it was a problem for the first half, but it's astonishing what kind of strong figures they reached," said Frank Schwope, an autos analyst at NordLB in Hanover. "But now, the chip shortage is coming in dramatically, showing that there must be some serious problems."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama, Tom Krisher and Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press and by River Davis and Craig Trudell of Bloomberg News (WPNS).