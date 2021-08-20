TRAVELERS 3-8, ROUGHRIDERS 0-2

Outfielder Julio Rodriguez had three of Arkansas' nine hits Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Frisco RoughRiders, then went 2 for 4 in the second game and Dom Thompson-Williams went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Travelers scored all three runs in the second inning of the first game. Stephen Wrenn hit a two-run triple, his third of the season, to score Jake Scheiner and Kaden Polcovich. Wrenn would later score on Patrick Frick's ground out to third basman Josh Jung.

Jung had Frisco's only hit in the first game. Arkansas pitcher Matt Brash (2-1) held the RoughRiders in check with 11 strikeouts and 2 walks in a complete-game effort. Frisco starter Noah Bremer (3-2) took the loss after allowing all 3 Arkansas runs on 7 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 4 innings.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second game, Rodriguez reached on a error by shortstop Davis Wendzel in the third inning to tie the game. Bobby Honeyman then added an RBI single to give the Travs a 2-1 lead. Thompson-Williams had an RBI single and a run-scoring double, and Rodriguez added his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Reliever Devin Sweet (3-5) earned the victory after pitching a scoreless inning. Starter Steven Moyers went 3 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Frisco starter Tai Tiedemann (1-1) took the loss after allowing 4 runs -- none earned -- on 2 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.