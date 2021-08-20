Washington County OKs design work for jail, juvenile courts expansions

FAYETTEVILLE -- Overriding the concerns of a handful of justices of the peace and members of the public, the Washington County Quorum Court on Thursday moved forward with spending money from the federal American Rescue Plan on proposals to expand the Detention Center and Juvenile Court facilities.

The Quorum Court approved ordinances appropriating $250,000 for each of those projects on identical 11-4 votes. Motions to table both ordinances failed at Thursday's meeting.

Much of the disagreement centered around whether the county has sought alternatives to the jail expansion, with several people pointing to the study commissioned by the Quorum Court to consider and recommend options that could reduce the jail population.

"There was a long list of recommendations," Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said during the discussion. "Hardly any of those have been put in place."

Stafford said the county should fully explore alternatives to incarceration before approving an expansion of the jail.

"I feel like we're putting the cart before the horse," she said. "Once we put those things into place how much of a jail expansion is needed, if any?"

Butch Pond, justice of the peace for District 15, was blunt in stating his support for expanding the jail. Pond related stories of people in the rural areas of the county who have been victims of crimes and have complained to him saying "you're letting the wrong ones out."

"This has gone on way too long," Pond said. "We have no choice. There are certain people you cannot leave out in the public because they will victimize the elderly people and others."

Derek Van Voast of Springdale, said he finds it "disgusting" that some people seem eager to "throw people in jail."

"Have we gotten to the point where we've just given up on people," Van Voast asked. "There's got to be other ways to spend this money."

The plans for the Detention Center expansion includes several separate elements.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the expansion plan would add 230 beds to the Detention Center in two medium security building additions. There would not be a full jail pod built in this proposal.

The largest single part of the expansion plan is a 130-bed addition for women detainees that would add from 14,000 to 15,000 square feet of space at a cost of about $5 million to $6 million.

Another large expansion would add 100 beds for men in 11,000 to 12,000 square feet of space at a cost of $4 million to $5 million.

Expanding the jail intake area would cost another $2.5 million to $3 million and expanding the medical space at the Detention Center would cost $750,000 to $1 million.

The information presented by the Sheriff's Office was characterized as "planning level" costs and not estimates of the final cost.

The other parts of the expansion include adding space for jail administration and the courtroom at the Detention Center and adding some storage space.

The committee also approved spending another $250,000 for architectural work on an expansion of the county's Juvenile Justice Center facility to add courtroom space and enlarge the lobby. Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman, one of two judges who handle juvenile cases, said more than 40,000 people had come through the lobby of the facility in 2019 and the county added a second juvenile judge in 2021 to handle the growing caseload.

In an earlier proposal, which was put on hold in 2020, Zimmerman had told the justices of the peace the county needs to add a second courtroom and office space for the second juvenile judge and expand the lobby area. The expansion would have doubled the size of the 13,000-square-foot juvenile court facility. The cost of the expansion at that time was estimated to be about $5.5 million.

The panel also endorsed spending $125,000 for a new elevator in the court's annex building.

The elevator in the building has become inoperable, and the building does not meet the standards of the federal Americans With Disabilities Act without a working elevator.

The justices of the peace also approved an ordinance appropriating $250,000 for the Election Commission to buy new tablets used at polling places during the voter check-in process for the county's elections.

Also Thursday, the Quorum Court approved an ordinance transferring about $3.4 million in CARES Act money from the special coronavirus relief budget to the county's general reserve fund.

The county received about $4.5 million from the federal government in 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The justices of the peace had approved spending about $175,000 on body scanners for the Detention Center and about $219,000 in funding for a pilot project with Returning Home, a nonprofit organization that aims to keep individuals on parole out of the criminal justice system. The county also spent about $300,000 0n covid-19-related work done in county courtrooms and about $300,000 in bonuses for employees who worked at the Detention Center, the Juvenile Detention Center and for the County Coroner's office during the pandemic.

Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, sponsored the ordinance transferring the money. Duncan said the CARES Act money is unrestricted and can be used by the county for any purpose.

He said the county has received $23 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act and will receive another payment of $23 million from that same source. Duncan said those funds can be used for covid-related needs.

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, said the federal CARES Act money was funneled through the state government and the guidelines that were established by the state allowed local governments to use money already budgeted for things like pay for law enforcement or public safety employees to justify the awards of funds.

"These were expenses that were already budgeted," Madison said. "The county owes it to the citizens of Washington County to spend the CARES Act money for covid-related needs. This is a betrayal of the citizens and a betrayal of the purpose of the CARES Act fund."