Troopers: Woman, 59, dies after ATV crash in Garland County

A Pearcy woman died Thursday following an ATV crash over the weekend in Garland County, troopers said.

Carla Jean Wood, 59, was driving a Honda TRX420 south near the 400 block of Whitfield Road when the crash happened Saturday, according to a preliminary report from state police. The vehicle lost control while negotiating a slight curve, and the woman was thrown from the ATV at about 2:40 p.m., the report states.

The woman was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, where she later died, the report states.

In Pope County, a separate crash killed an Atkins man on Thursday, troopers said.

Gary W. Pettit, 77, was driving a 2009 GMC north on Arkansas 105 shortly before 2:15 p.m. when his vehicle left the road on the east side and went down an embankment, a separate preliminary crash report states.

Troopers said the vehicle then struck a tree.

Pettit was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 387 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.