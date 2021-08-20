3 Pakistan Shiites die in blast at parade

MULTAN, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb exploded Thursday at a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan, killing at least three and wounding more than 50 people, police said.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood known as Muhajir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Shiites are a minority in predominantly Sunni Muslim Pakistan, where extremist Sunnis view them as apostates deserving of death.

Syria shelling said to kill woman, 4 kids

BEIRUT — Syrian government forces shelled a village Thursday in the country’s rebel-held northwest, killing five people, most of them children, opposition activists said.

Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered last March by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russia-backed government offensive on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

Thursday’s shelling of the village of Belshoun killed one woman, three of her children and another child, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war-monitoring group.

The White Helmets Syrian civil defense group active in opposition-held areas confirmed the deaths and said that it took rescuers three hours to recover the bodies from under the rubble.

Syria’s government, which agreed to the Russia-Turkey negotiated truce last year, has vowed to restore control over territory it lost during the 10-year conflict.

U.K. hits deal to end Gurkha vets protest

LONDON — A 13-day hunger strike by former Nepalese Gurkha soldiers ended Thursday after the British government agreed to enter talks with the Nepalese Embassy over equal pensions for veterans.

The agreement was announced a day after one of the veterans, 60-year-old Dhan Gurung, was admitted to the hospital with heart problems.

Gurkha soldiers, who are recruited from Nepal, have served the British army for more than 200 years, including during both world wars and in Afghanistan. They have a reputation as hard and loyal fighters.

The hunger-strikers were part of a group of protesters calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full British military pension.

“Our primary concern is always the health and welfare of our serving personnel and veterans, and this strike was not a course of action we encouraged,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Gurkha Equal Rights campaign group said in a tweet that the hunger strike has been called off after “13 days of fast unto death.”

Hezbollah says Lebanon to get Iran fuel

BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Thursday that an Iranian fuel tanker will sail toward Lebanon “within hours,” warning Israel and the U.S. not to intercept it.

The delivery, organized by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, would violate U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the tanker, carrying diesel fuel, will be followed by others to help ease Lebanon’s crippling fuel shortage that has paralyzed the country for weeks.

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic meltdown, including a severe fuel crisis.

Hours after Nasrallah’s comments, Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s office announced that the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, told him that the U.S. would help Lebanon get electricity from Jordan and facilitate the flow of Egyptian gas through Jordan and Syria to northern Lebanon.

Shea told Aoun that negotiations are ongoing with the World Bank to pay for Egyptian gas and to repair cables and pipelines that will be used, according to the statement.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department or the American Embassy in Beirut.

In his speech, Nasrallah did not say how Lebanon would pay for the fuel. Earlier, he had said Tehran could be paid in Lebanese pounds. The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since the country’s economic crisis began in October 2019.

“I would like to say that at the moment the tanker sails out … it will be considered in Lebanese territory,” Nasrallah said and blamed the West for what he called an undeclared siege of Lebanon that triggered the current crisis.