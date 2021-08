2020 CLASS 2A POSTSEASON RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Bigelow 49, England 20

Carlisle 72, Mineral Springs 50

Dierks 50, Mountainburg 0

Foreman 32, Hector 26

Hampton 32, Cross County 26

Junction City 38, Marked Tree 0

Magazine 44, Hazen 22

McCrory 52, Magnet Cove 12

Mount Ida 30, Bearden 18

Poyen 42, Cedar Ridge 8

Quitman 54, Murfreesboro 30

Parkers Chapel at Clarendon, ccd., covid-19

Earle at Fordyce, ccd., covid-19

Johnson Co. WS at East Poinsett Co., ccd., covid-19

SECOND ROUND

Bigelow 43, Hampton 8

Des Arc 40, Mount Ida 22

East Poinsett Co. 56, Quitman 29

Fordyce 49, Clarendon 6

Foreman 34, Magazine 15

Junction City 50, McCrory 30

Poyen 48, Dierks 26

Carlisle at Gurdon, ccd., covid-19

QUARTERFINALS

Des Arc 38, Bigelow 22

Fordyce 47, Foreman 8

Gurdon 53, East Poinsett Co. 6

Junction City 48, Poyen 38

SEMIFINALS

Des Arc 22, Junction City 20

Fordyce 27, Gurdon 24

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fordyce 35, Des Arc 32