American Legion Legacy Ride to kick off in Rogers

ROGERS -- More than 300 motorcycles will make their way through Northwest Arkansas after the 2021 American Legion Legacy Run kicks off at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The 1,400-mile motorcycle ride benefits children of fallen military personnel and the children of disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era, according to a news release. The riders will cross Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico before ending at Phoenix on Thursday for the annual American Legion national convention.

Riders will stop at memorials along the way, including for a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Smith National Cemetery on Sunday. They will also stop at the Choctaw National Capitol Grounds in Tuskahoma, Okla., on Sunday to honor the nation's veteran memorial and veteran cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony.

The theme of this year's ride is to honor Native American veterans who have served and continue to serve the country, the release states.

While in its 15th year, this will be the first year the ride will begin in Arkansas, according to Keith Dover, public relations officer for the American Legion Department of Arkansas.

The ride has raised $12 million since 2002 for the American Legion Scholarship Fund, which provides college scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed while serving in active duty on or after Sept. 11, 20o1, as well as children of post-9/11 veterans with a combined Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating of 50% or higher.

The public is invited to stop along the route to witness the roar of the motorcycles or raise a U.S. flag, the release states.

For more information, visit the Legacy Run at legion.org/riders/legacyrun, the American Legion Riders at legion.org/riders or The American Legion Scholarship Fund at legion.org/scholarships/legacy .