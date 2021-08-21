Church notes: The Martins perform Sept. 6 in Springdale

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts a Women's Fellowship from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays for coffee and conversation. Women's Fellowship meets between Bible study sessions. The upcoming study is on Linda Dillow's book "Calm My Anxious Heart: A Woman's Guide to Finding Contentment."

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer. Grades 1-3 and preschool will continue to meet downstairs.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

Choir rehearsals are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 in the church front parking lot.

The Quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25, and choir rehearsals are Saturdays at 9 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Don't forget to bring your "Best Choice" labels are they are able to rdeem them for items needed in the pantry.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet.

Good Shepherd follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 precautions for church congregants. Services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Midweek Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and via Google Meet. The next congregational potluck and voters' meeting is Sept. 5. The voters will meet after dinner.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, hosts its fourth annual Cruise In and Car Show Sept. 18 in memory of John Edwards and his work for Gravette students.

Display your vehicle for free and get one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for a $10 donation. Proceeds go to Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette students.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no judging.

For information about the show, call Steve Terry, event chairman, at (405) 222-8727 or co-chairman Ted Lasher at (810) 360-7434.

Church information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are recommended, particularly if you have not been fully vaccinated. Guest pastor this Sunday is the Rev. Kade Curry, former pastor at First Presbyterian Church and currently a counselor at Anchor Wellness Services, both in Springdale. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Springdale, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, will host Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists The Martins at 2 p.m. Sept. 6. The popular vocal group will be joined by The Williamsons and Westward Road.

Information: (918) 314-9629 or www.itickets.com or www.martinsonline.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and on some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

Presbyterian Women are requesting donations to help buy items for Gifts of the Heart School Kits for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Wednesday. Chancel Choir rehearsals are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. A variety of adult, youth and children's Sunday School classes will resume on Sept. 12.

Confirmation classes will also begin Sept. 12. Students now in sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want to have your child participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

