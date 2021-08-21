Class 2A players to watch

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Quincey McAdoo, Clarendon, ATH, Sr.

There may not be a more dynamic player in Class 2A than McAdoo, who can line up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end on offense while being a ballhawk in the secondary on defense.

The senior, who possess 4.5 speed, committed to the University of Arkansas this past spring after racking up impressive numbers as a junior. He rushed for nearly 600 yards and 5 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 458 yards and 8 scores.

On defense, he recorded a team-leading 76 tackles and five interceptions for the Lions, who should be in contention to not only win a 2A-6 title but also a state title.

Dax Courtney, Clarendon, TE, Sr.

Courtney's transfer may have been the biggest acquisition of the offseason.

The 6-6 tight end -- who will join his high school teammate, McAdoo, at Arkansas next year -- joined the Lions after his father became the team's head coach. He had his junior year hampered because of a torn medial patellofemoral ligament in his knee.

But the senior had offers from Power 5 schools such as Missouri, Penn State, Baylor and Michigan State before committing to Arkansas. That's saying a lot about what he brings to the table.

A.J. Ivory, Junction City, RB/LB, Sr.

The Dragons found themselves not participating in the state championship game for the first time in four years last season. Ivory will be the key if they are to return.

He ran for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020. In each of Junction City's four playoff games last year, the senior finished with at least 110 yards on the ground. He's also expected to play linebacker on defense, an area that should be much improved for the Dragons.

Ivory also has 4.7 speed, bench-presses 285 pounds and squats 480 pounds, making it tough for teams to bring him down on first contact.

Keithlin Brown, Bigelow, QB/DB, Sr.

Bigelow is no longer the pushover that it once was because of players such as Brown.

The all-state quarterback, who's set to be a three-year starter this year, presents a dual threat to defenses after throwing for 1,220 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,273 yards and 18 scores last year when Bigelow advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to No. 1 Des Arc.

Brown may also play on defense, too, where the Panthers were stout last season. Bigelow gave up nine points or less six times.

Trevion Reed, Des Arc, RB, Jr.

The running back is about as elusive as they come for the Eagles.

The junior was a 1,000-yard rusher a season ago and scored 14 times on the ground while averaging 14.2 yards per carry. He ran for 67 yards and a touchdown in the state title game against Fordyce.

Reed enhances what should be a strong offense. Jack Kearby ran for 975 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Brock Devorak carried for nearly 600 yards last season.