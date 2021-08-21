Class 2A Super Six capsules

No. 1 Des Arc
COACH B.J. Paschal
CONFERENCE 2A-6
2020 RECORD 13-1
KEY RETURNERS RB/LB Jack Kearby (Jr., 5-11, 175); RB/S Trevion Reed (Jr., 5-11, 170); WR/DB Davonte Holmes (Sr., 6-0, 180); OL/LB Cooper Childers (Sr., 5-11, 190)
NOTEWORTHY Des Arc averaged 41 points and 350 yards rushing last season. ... The Eagles have won five conference titles since 2008, including two in a row. The last time the team won three consecutive league championships was in the mid-1970s (1974-76). ... Paschal was an assistant on Des Arc's staff for three seasons before taking over as head coach in the summer of 2020. ... Four of the other teams in the Super Six lost to Des Arc a year ago, with Fordyce being the lone exception.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Palestine-Wheatley
Sept. 3;at McCrory
Sept. 10;Barton
Sept. 17;at Earle
Oct. 1;at Mount Ida
Oct. 8;Hazen*
Oct. 15;at Carlisle*
Oct. 22;Marked Tree
Oct. 29;at England*
Nov. 4;Clarendon*
*2A-6 Conference game
No. 2 Junction City
COACH Brad Smith
CONFERENCE 2A-8
2020 RECORD 9-3
KEY RETURNERS QB/DL Jamal Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 188); RB/LB A.J. Ivory (Sr., 5-10, 232); OL/DL Kevin Newberry (Sr., 6-3, 313); DB Corey Dubose (Jr., 5-8, 163)
NOTEWORTHY The Dragons have four starters back on both sides of the ball. ... Junction City is aiming to win its first state title since 2018 after losing in the finals to No. 4 Fordyce in 2019 and the semifinals to Des Arc last season. ... Last year was also the first time the Dragons didn't appear in a championship final since 2016. ... Junction City has won at least 10 games in a season in seven of the past 10 years.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;at Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 3;Smackover
Sept 10;Lake Village
Sept. 17;Haynesville, La.
Sept. 24;at Beebe
Oct. 1;Open
Oct. 8;at Fordyce*
Oct. 15;Parkers Chapel*
Oct. 22;at Hampton*
Oct. 20;Bearden*
*2A-8 Conference game
No. 3 McCrory
COACH Chris Kennon
CONFERENCE 2A-3
2020 RECORD 5-4
KEY RETURNERS QB Cason Campbell (Sr., 5-11, 165); RB/LB Reid Kennon (Sr., 6-0, 200); WR Lacoya Tucker (Jr., 5-10, 160); OL/LB Lathan Briley (Sr., 6-4, 195)
NOTEWORTHY The Jaguars haven't won a conference title since 2015, which was also the last time they won a state championship. ... Kennon is entering his 10th season as head coach of his alma mater. ... Three of McCrory's four losses in 2020 were to this year's No. 1 Des Arc, No. 2 Junction City and No. 5 Clarendon. ... Kennon's group will play just four conference games, but three of those will be at Jaguar Stadium.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Hazen
Sept. 3;Des Arc
Sept. 10;at Clarendon
Sept. 17;at Baptist Prep
Sept. 24;at Marked Tree*
Oct. 1;East Poinsett County*
Oct. 8;at Carlisle
Oct. 15;Cross County*
Oct. 29;Open
Nov. 4;Earle*
*2A-3 Conference game
No. 4 Fordyce
COACH Tim Rodgers
CONFERENCE 2A-8
2020 RECORD 15-0
KEY RETURNERS QB/LB Trey Merritt (Sr., 6-0, 215); OL Carson Williams (Sr., 6-3, 285); OL/DL Dakota Wimberly (Sr., 6-3, 330); WR/S Taylor Poole (Jr., 6-1, 160)
NOTEWORTHY Fordyce's victory in last season's final capped a back-to-back run, which is the second time that's happened in the school's history. The Redbugs also won consecutive championships from 1990-91. ... The majority of Fordyce's offensive firepower from last year has since graduated. ... McGehee's 27-24 victory on Nov. 8, 2019, was the last time the Redbugs lost a game. ... Rodgers has coached the team since the spring of 2010.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Rison
Sept. 10;Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 17;at Monticello
Sept. 24;Clarendon
Oct. 1;Carlisle
Oct. 8;Junction City*
Oct. 15;at Dardanelle
Oct. 22;at Parkers Chapel*
Oct. 29;Hampton*
Nov. 5;Bearden*
*2A-8 Conference game
No. 5 Clarendon
COACH Mark Courtney
CONFERENCE 2A-6
2020 RECORD 7-3
KEY RETURNERS ATH Quincey McAdoo (Sr., 6-4, 180); TE Dax Courtney (Sr., 6-6, 212); OL/DL Jalen Cohen (Jr., 6-0, 255); WR/LB Kanye Cohen (Sr., 6-0, 180)
NOTEWORTHY Mark Courtney was the head coach at DeWitt before being hired at Clarendon. ... The Lions' only three setbacks a year ago were to the teams that reached the state title game. Des Arc beat Clarendon once while Fordyce won both meetings, including a 49-6 pasting in the state playoffs. ... Clarendon's seven victories last season were the most since winning 10 games in 2010. ... The Lions averaged 36.4 points per game in 2020.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 3;at Barton
Sept. 10;McCrory
Sept. 17;East Poinsett County
Sept. 24;at Fordyce
Oct. 8;England*
Oct. 15;Hazen*
Oct. 22;Carlisle*
Oct. 29;Open
Nov. 4;at Des Arc*
*2A-6 Conference game
No. 6 Bigelow
COACH Luke Starks
CONFERENCE 2A-4
2020 RECORD 12-1
KEY RETURNERS QB/DB Keithlin Brown (Sr., 6-0, 180); RB/LB Hunter Alexander (Sr., 6-0, 190); DL William Presnull (Sr., 5-11, 220); OL/LB Kaden Terrell (Sr., 6-2, 200)
NOTEWORTHY Bigelow didn't win a game in 2019 before posting a 12-win season last year. The last time the school won double-digit games in a single season was in 2008 when it won 11. ... The Panthers were conference titlists a year ago as well, which was the first time that's happened since 2010. ... Starks' team scored at least 32 points in 11 of its 13 games. ... Bigelow will play four of its first six games at home.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Bearden
Sept. 3;Carlisle
Sept. 10;at Perryville
Sept. 24;at Magazine*
Oct. 1;at Yellville-Summit*
Oct. 8;Mountainburg*
Oct. 15;at Johnson County Westside*
Oct. 22;Quitman*
Oct. 29;at Hector*
Nov. 5;Conway Christian*
*2A-4 Conference game