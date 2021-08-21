Class 2A Super Six capsules

No. 1 Des Arc

COACH B.J. Paschal

CONFERENCE 2A-6

2020 RECORD 13-1

KEY RETURNERS RB/LB Jack Kearby (Jr., 5-11, 175); RB/S Trevion Reed (Jr., 5-11, 170); WR/DB Davonte Holmes (Sr., 6-0, 180); OL/LB Cooper Childers (Sr., 5-11, 190)

NOTEWORTHY Des Arc averaged 41 points and 350 yards rushing last season. ... The Eagles have won five conference titles since 2008, including two in a row. The last time the team won three consecutive league championships was in the mid-1970s (1974-76). ... Paschal was an assistant on Des Arc's staff for three seasons before taking over as head coach in the summer of 2020. ... Four of the other teams in the Super Six lost to Des Arc a year ago, with Fordyce being the lone exception.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Palestine-Wheatley

Sept. 3;at McCrory

Sept. 10;Barton

Sept. 17;at Earle

Oct. 1;at Mount Ida

Oct. 8;Hazen*

Oct. 15;at Carlisle*

Oct. 22;Marked Tree

Oct. 29;at England*

Nov. 4;Clarendon*

*2A-6 Conference game

No. 2 Junction City

COACH Brad Smith

CONFERENCE 2A-8

2020 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS QB/DL Jamal Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 188); RB/LB A.J. Ivory (Sr., 5-10, 232); OL/DL Kevin Newberry (Sr., 6-3, 313); DB Corey Dubose (Jr., 5-8, 163)

NOTEWORTHY The Dragons have four starters back on both sides of the ball. ... Junction City is aiming to win its first state title since 2018 after losing in the finals to No. 4 Fordyce in 2019 and the semifinals to Des Arc last season. ... Last year was also the first time the Dragons didn't appear in a championship final since 2016. ... Junction City has won at least 10 games in a season in seven of the past 10 years.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 3;Smackover

Sept 10;Lake Village

Sept. 17;Haynesville, La.

Sept. 24;at Beebe

Oct. 1;Open

Oct. 8;at Fordyce*

Oct. 15;Parkers Chapel*

Oct. 22;at Hampton*

Oct. 20;Bearden*

*2A-8 Conference game

No. 3 McCrory

COACH Chris Kennon

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2020 RECORD 5-4

KEY RETURNERS QB Cason Campbell (Sr., 5-11, 165); RB/LB Reid Kennon (Sr., 6-0, 200); WR Lacoya Tucker (Jr., 5-10, 160); OL/LB Lathan Briley (Sr., 6-4, 195)

NOTEWORTHY The Jaguars haven't won a conference title since 2015, which was also the last time they won a state championship. ... Kennon is entering his 10th season as head coach of his alma mater. ... Three of McCrory's four losses in 2020 were to this year's No. 1 Des Arc, No. 2 Junction City and No. 5 Clarendon. ... Kennon's group will play just four conference games, but three of those will be at Jaguar Stadium.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Hazen

Sept. 3;Des Arc

Sept. 10;at Clarendon

Sept. 17;at Baptist Prep

Sept. 24;at Marked Tree*

Oct. 1;East Poinsett County*

Oct. 8;at Carlisle

Oct. 15;Cross County*

Oct. 29;Open

Nov. 4;Earle*

*2A-3 Conference game

No. 4 Fordyce

COACH Tim Rodgers

CONFERENCE 2A-8

2020 RECORD 15-0

KEY RETURNERS QB/LB Trey Merritt (Sr., 6-0, 215); OL Carson Williams (Sr., 6-3, 285); OL/DL Dakota Wimberly (Sr., 6-3, 330); WR/S Taylor Poole (Jr., 6-1, 160)

NOTEWORTHY Fordyce's victory in last season's final capped a back-to-back run, which is the second time that's happened in the school's history. The Redbugs also won consecutive championships from 1990-91. ... The majority of Fordyce's offensive firepower from last year has since graduated. ... McGehee's 27-24 victory on Nov. 8, 2019, was the last time the Redbugs lost a game. ... Rodgers has coached the team since the spring of 2010.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Rison

Sept. 10;Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 17;at Monticello

Sept. 24;Clarendon

Oct. 1;Carlisle

Oct. 8;Junction City*

Oct. 15;at Dardanelle

Oct. 22;at Parkers Chapel*

Oct. 29;Hampton*

Nov. 5;Bearden*

*2A-8 Conference game

No. 5 Clarendon

COACH Mark Courtney

CONFERENCE 2A-6

2020 RECORD 7-3

KEY RETURNERS ATH Quincey McAdoo (Sr., 6-4, 180); TE Dax Courtney (Sr., 6-6, 212); OL/DL Jalen Cohen (Jr., 6-0, 255); WR/LB Kanye Cohen (Sr., 6-0, 180)

NOTEWORTHY Mark Courtney was the head coach at DeWitt before being hired at Clarendon. ... The Lions' only three setbacks a year ago were to the teams that reached the state title game. Des Arc beat Clarendon once while Fordyce won both meetings, including a 49-6 pasting in the state playoffs. ... Clarendon's seven victories last season were the most since winning 10 games in 2010. ... The Lions averaged 36.4 points per game in 2020.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 3;at Barton

Sept. 10;McCrory

Sept. 17;East Poinsett County

Sept. 24;at Fordyce

Oct. 8;England*

Oct. 15;Hazen*

Oct. 22;Carlisle*

Oct. 29;Open

Nov. 4;at Des Arc*

*2A-6 Conference game

No. 6 Bigelow

COACH Luke Starks

CONFERENCE 2A-4

2020 RECORD 12-1

KEY RETURNERS QB/DB Keithlin Brown (Sr., 6-0, 180); RB/LB Hunter Alexander (Sr., 6-0, 190); DL William Presnull (Sr., 5-11, 220); OL/LB Kaden Terrell (Sr., 6-2, 200)

NOTEWORTHY Bigelow didn't win a game in 2019 before posting a 12-win season last year. The last time the school won double-digit games in a single season was in 2008 when it won 11. ... The Panthers were conference titlists a year ago as well, which was the first time that's happened since 2010. ... Starks' team scored at least 32 points in 11 of its 13 games. ... Bigelow will play four of its first six games at home.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Bearden

Sept. 3;Carlisle

Sept. 10;at Perryville

Sept. 24;at Magazine*

Oct. 1;at Yellville-Summit*

Oct. 8;Mountainburg*

Oct. 15;at Johnson County Westside*

Oct. 22;Quitman*

Oct. 29;at Hector*

Nov. 5;Conway Christian*

*2A-4 Conference game