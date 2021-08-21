Class 2A top games to watch

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Des Arc at McCrory (Sept. 3)

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team will get its first true road test of the season when it travels to No. 3 McCrory in an early season showdown. Both teams have a load of starters returning and are predicted to win their respective conferences. But this game will be a gauge as to where each team stands on a statewide scope.

Clarendon at Fordyce (Sept. 24)

Much like the Des Arc-McCrory showdown, this matchup is more about the Class 2A pecking order. Clarendon, though, will have revenge on its mind after being whipped by Fordyce twice last season by a combined score of 100-22. Redbugs Coach Tim Rodgers believes his team will get better as the season progresses, but another victory over the Lions will be a feather in their cap.

Junction City at Fordyce (Oct. 8)

The last two regular-season meetings between these two have essentially decided the 2A-8 winner. There's no reason to think this year's game will be any different. Fordyce pulled out a 21-8 victory on the road a year ago en route to winning another state title. The Dragons will be looking to return the favor, with the hope that it'll lead to the same season-ending glory the Redbugs obtained.

Mount Ida at Magnet Cove (Oct. 8)

These teams have more returning on both sides of the ball than any other in the 2A-5. Mount Ida welcomes 20 regulars back, and Magnet Cove counters with 18. Yet, this game is especially important because both travel to improved Poyen and always tough Gurdon – two teams that also have conference title aspirations – the following week.

Clarendon at Des Arc (Nov. 4)

Talent will be on display all over the field in this regular-season finale between two of the top five teams in Class 2A. Each will be battled-tested before the game even takes place, which makes the stakes that much higher. The 2A-6 title could be on the line, not to mention home-field advantage in the postseason. Des Arc won at Clarendon 16-7 last year.