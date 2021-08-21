DRILLERS 7, NATURALS 6 (10)

Michael Busch's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Tulsa Drillers a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Northwest Arkansas took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a solo home run by Jeison Guzman and a two-run shot by Seuly Matias, but Tulsa responded in the bottom of the first inning with a five-run outburst for a 5-3 lead.

The Naturals tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the second inning as Brewer Hicklen came home on Jimmy Govern's fielder's choice, and Guzman's RBI single brought home Govern. They would take a 6-5 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Freddy Fermin scored on a fielding error by Tulsa second baseman Michael Busch. The Drillers tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Busch's bases-loaded walk.

Guzman and Hicklen each had two hits to lead the Naturals.