Ex-Russellville school chief takes district to court

Mark Gotcher, who was fired earlier this year as superintendent of the Russellville School District, has filed a lawsuit in Pope County Circuit Court accusing his former employers of breach of contract.

Gotcher was Arkansas’ deputy education commissioner when he left that post in 2017 to head the Russellville system. He was dismissed from the district in a 5-2 vote by the Russellville School Board in April.

The defendants in the lawsuit are the Russellville School District, the Russellville School Board and four of its members: Jason Golden, Jeff Carter, Morgan Barrett and Jeremy Keaster.

In the lawsuit, Gotcher says the stated reasons for his firing were that he violated district policies by giving a district patron unlimited access to a school district arena, and that he inappropriately revealed confidential personnel performance information.

Gotcher disputes both of those accusations. He denied that he showed favoritism to one employee, saying that approximately 308 people had badges to access the Cyclone Arena on an unlimited basis — and 100 of those, including three board members, are not employees of the district. Gotcher also denied revealing confidential personnel performance information to a district patron.

Gotcher seeks the pay that he says is due under the terms of his contract, plus compensation for additional damages.