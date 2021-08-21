Faith Matters: Faith communities should respond to climate crisis

For some time now, all official updates on climate change have been dire. Many are calling the new report from the Sixth Assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change "the final alarm bell." The United Nations in a recent summary argues we must take all the measures necessary to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

I must admit, as a pastor and theologian, these kinds of reports can be enervating. What can be done? And will it make any difference?

Addressing climate change has a different "feel" because, once you begin to consider it, you come to the realization it cannot be isolated in the same way other political and moral tasks can. Unlike immigration policies, which can be transformed by electing the right officials, climate change is caused by everyone and really only repairable with buy-in from everybody. Our impact on the climate is one of the true cases where we see how everything is connected.

Not only that, but climate change itself has the most dire implications for the concerns progressives like myself most care about: refugees, the poor, children, women. The most adversely affected in the short and long-term are in places around the globe populated by some of the poorest and most vulnerable (and politically subaltern) groups and species on the planet.

I'm aware not everyone will have time to read the full report, or even the summary report, of the IPCC. So here are some of the salient points.

We must reduce CO2 entering the atmosphere. The answer is both difficult and easy: stop burning fossil fuels like gasoline, gas and coal.

What replaces these fuels? Well, the 3Rs still apply, for starters. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Go on less international flights. Billionaires can stop taking field trips into outer space. Carpool. Those things.

Shift to renewable forms and sources of energy. We are now at 20% renewable electricity in the U.S. If we could get to 80% by 2030, it might be possible to keep warming to 1.5 C by 2100. (And perhaps some of our kids may be alive then.) And even if we fall a little short, coming close should preclude a +3 C 2100.

Faith communities can lead or follow. Our kids are watching. They will remember. So what can faith communities do? Although individual churches can and are taking steps, we need some way to more effectively and immediately organize. All institutions, corporations, governments and churches need to say now, this month, what they are doing to actually decrease.

What if your religious organization formed a Climate Caucus? Faith communities which identify as members of the Climate Caucus would adopt a statement as a place of faith committing them to X, Y, and Z by X date.

This would be helpful on multiple levels. When people are considering faith communities, in the same way progressives hope a church will be committed to full inclusion, they also hope the church is committed to sustainability and the environment. Putting this commitment front and center in a faith community's congregational life will thus be both a practical step toward CO2 reductions and an effective evangelism strategy.