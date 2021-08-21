Feedback sought on replacement for ACT Aspire exams

The state-required ACT Aspire tests given since 2017 to Arkansas students in grades three through 10 in math, literacy and science aren’t going to be given in perpetuity.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently distributed a survey to state educators to get feedback on “an ideal assessment.”

“Arkansas is in the final years of its contract with ACT to administer the ACT Aspire Assessment, and ACT is no longer going to offer Aspire as a summative option after 2023,” stated a memorandum to educators prepared by Hope Worsham of the division.

“For this reason, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is considering options for what the state assessment system will be in the coming years and wants feedback from stakeholders,” Worsham wrote.