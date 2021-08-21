Forecasters: Henri to become hurricane

PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- New Englanders bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the Northeast coast.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans. "We don't want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday," he said.

Thursday marked exactly 30 years since Hurricane Bob came ashore in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage.

The National Weather Service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer.

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible, as well as between 2 and 5 inches of rainfall Sunday through Monday over the region.

Capitol bomb-threat suspect charged

WASHINGTON -- A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup near the U.S. Capitol, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, told a federal judge Friday he has not taken his "mind medication" and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, N.C., appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Roseberry drove a black pickup onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of anti-government grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he live-streamed for a Facebook audience.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui also ordered Roseberry be detained without bond.

Ex-officer to face jury in Parkland case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead will have to convince a jury that he wasn't criminally negligent, a judge ruled.

Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein on Thursday declined to dismiss the child negligence charges against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson.

Peterson, 58, had worked as a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the February 2018 shooting, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the massacre that also left 17 others wounded.

Prosecutors have said that Peterson failed to come to the rescue as someone considered a caregiver as Cruz made his way through school hallways.

While the law that Peterson is accused of breaking specifically applies to caregivers, defense attorneys argued that a law enforcement officer doesn't fit the legal definition of a caregiver.

Fein ruled that a jury can decide whether a school resource officer should be considered a caregiver.

Naval Academy expels 18 midshipmen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The U.S. Naval Academy has expelled 18 midshipmen and sanctioned 82 more after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December, officials announced Friday.

When 653 midshipmen took the final exam for General Physics I through a website in December, written and verbal instructions prohibited using outside sources, including other websites, officials said. During an investigation, the violations were uncovered through various sources, including midshipmen's discussions on an anonymous chat platform, officials said.

Officials identified 105 midshipmen who likely accessed unauthorized resources and announced Friday that 18 of those midshipmen have been expelled. Another 82 midshipmen were sanctioned and placed in a five-month honor remediation program, officials said. Four midshipmen were found to be not in violation and one is awaiting adjudication.

"Character development is an ongoing process and midshipmen must make the choice to live honorably each day and earn the trust that comes with a commission in the Navy or Marine Corps," Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement.