Game and Fish official to lead Natural Resources Division

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Deputy Director Chris Colclasure as director of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Division.

Colclasure will succeed former division director Bruce Holland, who resigned effective Aug. 13.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Hutchinson's appointment of Colclasure in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Information was not immediately available early Friday night through a department spokeswoman about when Colclasure will start as the division's director or his salary. Holland's salary was $124,177.04 this fiscal year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website. Colclasure's salary at the Game and Fish Commission is $100,770.80 this fiscal year.

"Chris will make an outstanding addition to the Department of Agriculture," Hutchinson said in the news release.

"His experience with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission provides him with a beneficial skillset to lead the Natural Resources Division," the Republican governor said. "I'm excited for him and the Department of Agriculture."

Colclasure has worked at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission since Aug. 1, 2016. He previously worked in several capacities over 14 years at the Natural Resource Heritage Commission, including as its director between 2013 and 2016.

"It is an absolute honor to be appointed to serve as the director of the Natural Resources Division," Colclasure said in the news release.

"I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with the staff, commissioners, and partners on the many natural resource challenges in our state," he said.

Holland tendered his letter of resignation to Hutchinson on Aug. 5, saying the time is appropriate for him to pursue other opportunities. His resignation became effective on Aug. 13.

"I cannot discuss my new position at this time," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in a text message on Aug. 13.

Holland could not be reached for comment by telephone Friday night.

The departure of Holland, a former state senator, from the Natural Resources Division was the source of speculation in some political circles.

Asked whether Holland had resigned or was no longer the commission's director, a department spokeswoman wrote in the email dated Aug. 4 to this newspaper: "Bruce Holland is the director of the Natural Resources Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. We have no documents responsive to your request."

Holland was a Republican state senator from Greenwood when he was appointed by then-Gov.-elect Hutchinson in 2015 as the executive director of the state's Livestock and Poultry Commission. He became director of the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in August 2016.

Elected to the state Senate in 2010, Holland was chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee. He lost a reelection bid four years later to now-Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron.

Information for this article was contributed by Ashton Eley and Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.