DEAR READERS: During this difficult time, we had to change many of our shopping habits, and that's true for how we cared for our pets. It was easier to have all kinds of goods delivered, including pet food. Now pet companies are offering subscription boxes of specific pet food that are delivered to your house. And on-demand pet grooming is growing. You can use an app to find a local, on-demand cat or dog groomer who will come to your door.

DEAR HELOISE: I save the clear plastic sleeves that comes with greeting cards. I cut one down to size and put my covid vaccine card in it and taped it shut. The card is protected and can be easily updated if boosters are given.

-- Jean, via email

DEAR READER: You also can make photocopies of your card to have on hand or in case you lose or damage the card. There are also covid card protectors that you can buy.

DEAR READERS: Often, we just rinse the pot out with water after we finish the coffee. But it also needs a thorough cleaning to remove oils or deposits on the sides or bottom of the pot. You should follow the directions in the booklet that comes with your pot. For most types, you can pour white household vinegar into the water well of the coffeemaker and then run the pot through a cycle. After that, run plain water through it several times to rinse out the vinegar. It should be clean and ready to use again.

DEAR HELOISE: The entire length of the dryer vent hose needs to be cleaned out from time to time, usually with brushes on poles or on ropes, as lint buildup will be a danger there. We took the back off our dryer and were surprised to find plenty of lint there, too. It would be great if the manufacturers put in a few more filters so we could safely maintain our appliances ourselves.

-- Kay, Port Charlotte, Fla.

DEAR READER: Clean the dryer lint screen after or before each load. This keeps the air flowing through. A buildup of lint can cause a fire hazard. Never run your dryer when you are not at home.

DEAR HELOISE: I donate clothes and shoes to my favorite nonprofit thrift shop. I keep a bag in the bedroom to fill with donations. When I deliver them, I include a bag of plastic grocery bags. I pick up items at this store that I need. Thrift shops are a great place to buy and save a ton of money.

-- Annie, via email

