Happy birthday (Aug. 21): Friendship, love, passion and romance light the candles on this year's cosmic cake. A talent you didn't know about will surprise you. Extend beyond your comfort zone; your amateur status will afford you advantages and freedoms. Definitely be as wild and experimental as you wish. You'll turn pro soon enough.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll summon your courage on behalf of another. A loved one in need or the dare of friend is as good a reason as any to dig deeper and dip into your potent audacity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As you interact with someone in a way you haven't before, there's a sense that you're not entirely in control of your actions ... yet. You'll gain skill in this realm with repetition over time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Part of the story isn't adding up. The good news is, unless you're an accountant, it really doesn't have to. Push your imagination, emotion and intuition into the situation, and let the rest find its own balance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It is possible, though rare, to admire someone without bringing yourself into a comparison. If you must evaluate, it benefits you to do so privately, internally or within your locked journal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your unique relationship with destiny is fortified by the way you talk about what has happened and what you think will happen. Every time you affirm something beautiful and hopeful, it paves the way for more of the same.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You didn't set out for this destination, but this is where the relationship has landed. Even if you were to retrace your steps, you still wouldn't be able to figure out exactly how you got here. Make this the new starting place.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've been known to avoid allegedly enjoyable pursuits. You have your reasons. For instance, you've discovered types of work that are legitimately more fun than actual fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In the past, you've felt as though no one was listening close enough to you, if they were listening at all. That will be remedied today as the influence you hold will be made obvious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A vision has come to you multiple times now, a gentle but persistent tap on the shoulder letting you know of an alternate reality that could be yours if you want to put the work in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you are curious, social and multifaceted, you have relationships that don't necessarily represent your interests, share your beliefs or serve an obvious purpose except for the exchange of joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Places carry the energy of the events that happened in their boundaries. Emotional vibrations have a way of lodging themselves into the ground, walls and atmosphere. Only stay where you feel welcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wanting sets you up for suffering, especially if you want something that is not within your control. You may find it hard not to want at all, though a little easier to want what is within your power to create.

LION'S LAST CALL

On this last full day of the Leo sun, with the moon swelling to tomorrow’s fullness, Mars and Uranus form a trine of good fortune in the earth sign realms. The message is one of seizing the moment with action swift, direct and well-aligned. Effectiveness dictates its own future. Working for a result is unnecessary; the work is the result.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Am I crazy to want an old-fashioned romance? I want kisses, not texts. I want dates, not hanging out. I want a 21st-century marriage proposal to a 20th-century-style marriage. Will this Libra succeed in finding someone as romantic as she is?”

A: Venus-ruled, your attraction to fairytales and the fantasy side of love is sometimes stronger than your attraction to the reality of the actual person standing before you. This doesn’t have to be a negative, as life would get dull without the infusion of glamour and excitement you bring. Do make an effort to bridge the gap between your fantasy and real life, though, because dreams don’t give you back rubs or bring soup when you’re sick.

Since you already know what you want and what you don’t want, committing your list to paper should be easy. From there, your quest for romance is pretty straightforward. No. 1: Be the kind of person who matches up with the kind of person on your list. No. 2: Go out and meet as many people as possible. No. 3: Have fun with the process. No. 4: Don’t agonize. If you start to agonize, see No. 3. No. 5. Your balanced sign needs a wingman. Find a partner in finding a partner and the fortunes will favor you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Kim Cattrall was born under a confident and in-command Leo sun, with Venus in nurturing, maternal Cancer. Perhaps best known for her portrayal of independent Samantha Jones of “Sex and the City,” Cattrall’s illustrious filmography is nearing 100 credits. Murder, intrigue and fierce femininity are featured in the Lioness’s recent work as the star of the television series “Filthy Rich.”