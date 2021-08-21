Lawmaker stops at Alliance

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, 4th District congressman, visited the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County.

Westerman visited the office while making a few stops in the district recently during the August recess, according to the chamber newsletter.

Alliance and chamber officials had the opportunity to update the congressman and his staff on current happenings in the area as well as discuss certain areas of need.

Participants included Allison J.H. Thompson, president and chief executive officer at the Alliance; Jennifer Kline, chamber events and marketing manager; and Nancy McNew, vice president of economic development at the Alliance.

The congressman also made visits to Go Forward Pine Bluff, Chapel Pharmacy and the National Center for Toxicological Research during the center's 50th anniversary celebration.